A family of Idaho Falls residents got together, inspired by their newfound love for pickleball, and opened the city's first-ever dedicated indoor pickleball facility, Spitfire Pickleball, 3130 Spitfire St.

"We started playing last summer and got hooked," said Robbie Owens, part-owner of Spitfire Pickleball. "We started talking about having our own courts and it really just took off from there. It didn't take us long to rent the building and get the equipment and here we are." 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.