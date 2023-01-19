"It's a great game for so many reasons," Janice Shirley said. "It's a great workout; you make great friends; there's just an amazing social aspect to it and I am not surprised that it's been growing so fast."
Often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, pickleball grew almost 40% between 2019 and 2021, making it America's fastest-growing sport.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
"It's a great game for so many reasons," Janice Shirley said. "It's a great workout; you make great friends; there's just an amazing social aspect to it and I am not surprised that it's been growing so fast."
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
The Spitfire Pickleball facility provides the balls, paddles, nets, courts and offers free "Intro to Pickleball" classes for those who feel they want an introduction to the sport.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Spitfire Pickleball court staff said there have been days where every court was filled and multiple groups of people were waiting for games to end so they could take their place.
A family of Idaho Falls residents got together, inspired by their newfound love for pickleball, and opened the city's first-ever dedicatedindoor pickleballfacility, Spitfire Pickleball, 3130 Spitfire St.
"Westarted playing last summer and got hooked," said Robbie Owens, part-owner of Spitfire Pickleball. "We started talking about having our own courts and it really just took off from there. It didn't take us long to rent the building and get the equipment and here we are."
There are tennis courts available in the city where pickleball can be played but the lines on the playing surface are wrong and the nets have to be changed for pickleball.
Often described as a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, pickleball grew almost 40% between 2019 and 2021, making it America's fastest-growing sport. The sport continued to grow in 2022, with even more players joining the craze.
With more than 120 courts, Idaho is among the states with the highest concentration of players, but despite the number of players, Idaho Falls residents had no access to dedicated indoor pickleball courts.
"I have absolutely loved having an indoor court," said Janice Shirley of Idaho Falls. "The temperature is controlled, the sun isn't blinding you, you can play whenever you want, and you don't have to be worried about outside factors."
The Halefamily did their research, getting advice from facility owners in Utah, looking at other pickleball courts and talking to others who love the sport. Owenssaid that the research gave them all the information and guidance they needed to get things up and running.
With the facility completely full on a Thursday morning at 10 a.m., staff said that they have been shocked by how busy they have been.
"We assumed there would be hours in the day that would be kind of slow, especially in the mornings, but I guess the need was so great that those slow times just have not happened," Owens said.
Players can access the facility either by paying an hourly fee or through a membership. Reservations are required. Members are able to access the facility 24 hours a day.
Court staff said there have been days where every court was filled and multiple groups of people were waiting for games to end so they could take their place withmore than 50 people at a time filling the facility.
"The sport is amazing and has grown so quickly because anyone can play," Owens said. "No matter your age, your skill level, you could be playing with your kids or with your grandpa and grandma and it would still be fun."
In order to make the game accessible to the masses, Owenssaid the facility provides the balls, paddles, nets, courts and offers free "Intro to Pickleball" classes.
"We really have worked hard to take away all of the barriers to playing," Owens said. "If you're on the fence about playing and you aren't sure if it's for you, just come out and give it a try and get addicted to it like everyone else."
While the owners are proud of the facility they have created and the response they have seen from the community, they are also working to expand, hoping at some point to more than double the five courts they currently have.
"We decided when we started this, hey, if we're going to do this, go big or go home," Owens said. "We have started with what some would say are humble beginnings, but we are excited to keep moving forward."
The players, owners and staff all agree that the joy of the game is what makes the facility such a great addition to the community.
"It's a great game for so many reasons," Shirley said. "It's a great workout; you make great friends; there's just an amazing social aspect to it and I am not surprised that it's been growing so fast."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.