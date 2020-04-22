It appears that Chinook salmon are practicing social distancing with Idaho.
Idaho’s spring Chinook salmon season is off to a slow crawl with Idaho Department of Fish and Game reporting 1,385 adult Chinook passing over Bonneville Dam heading upstream between March 1 and April 19. The 10-year average for this same block of time is 11,632 adult fish.
Only six fish had crossed the Lower Granite Dam going upstream, the last dam before reaching Idaho, as of Sunday. The spring Chinook season opens April 25.
“To be honest, we aren’t expecting a large return this year based on the number of jacks that returned last year, so this count is not too surprising,” said Joe DuPont, fisheries regional manager, in an online blog Monday. "The good news is that the return this year is 1.5 to 3.5 times higher than we saw from 2017 to 2019 for this same time period.”
DuPont said things are too early to tell how the season will shape up.
"Things could change very quickly for the better or worse,” he said.
Anglers can learn about the Idaho spring Chinook fishing seasons and rules at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook/rules. The Fish and Game Commission set new rules for the 2020 season on March 20.
For weekly updates on the Chinook salmon season in Idaho, go to idfg.idaho.gov/fish/chinook.
Fish and Game is urging anglers to practice safe recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.