A man, whose name has not been released, has been banned from area national forests after setting up an illegal long-term campsite on lands managed by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. Forest Service investigators, who responded to public complaints, found an unattended campfire, several dilapidated vehicles, trailer homes and extensive garbage scattered throughout the campsite's area.
courtesy U.S. Forest Service
A man has been banned from both the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and the Bridger-Teton National Forest for five years after a federal court last month in Jackson, Wyoming, found him guilty of three misdemeanor offenses related to an illegal campsite.
The United States Forest Service received multiple complaints in August about a long-term campsite on lands managed by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, a Forest Service news release said.
Law enforcement investigators found an unattended campfire, several dilapidated vehicles, trailer homes and extensive garbage scattered throughout the area.
“The trailers were parked haphazardly throughout the trees and brush, causing extensive resource damage,” said Rayce Angell, U.S. Forest Service patrol captain in the release.
Forest Service officers made contact with the man at the campsite. He admitted to living on the forest and acknowledged all the items were his, the release said. Three federal citations were issued. Two weeks later, the officers came across the same man at a different location. The man acknowledged that he was continuing to live off the forest and was trying to sell his belongings. The officer issued additional federal citations to the man, whose name was not released.
In October the court in Jackson found the man guilty of residing on forest lands; leaving a campfire unattended; and leaving a campsite in unsanitary conditions. The man was banned from "being on or engaging in any activity on both Caribou-Targhee National Forest and Bridger-Teton National Forest for five years," the release said. He also was placed on probation for five years and fined $800. Federal violations are pending for a woman who was with the man at one of the campsites.
Taking up residence on national forest system lands and/or facilities is illegal, the release said. "Permanent camping creates a variety of issues for forest officials who seek to balance public access and resource conservation," the release said. "Disposal of waste, trash and other environmental concerns associated with more permanent residences affects all public land users."