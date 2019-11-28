ST. ANTHONY — The whir of saws and the bang of hammers can be heard all over St. Anthony lately.
The community has seen more than $7 million in commercial and multifamily housing construction this year, with even more in the works for next year.
The construction, which is occurring citywide, includes new buildings and additions to existing businesses.
“I’m excited to see it,” Mayor Don Powell said. “There are lots of people putting lots of money into the town.”
On the south side of town, the projects include two new businesses in the city’s industrial park.
Crapo’s, a family owned trucking and agribusiness, has built an office valued at $554,000.
David Crapo said they just moved into the new offices. “We like the services and the location, about a mile away from our trucking shop,” he said. “We were out in Parker in an old building that was crowded. We outgrew it.”
Also in the park, Izac Hillam’s family owned company, High Performance Sports, has constructed a $547,000, manufacturing plant for its aftermarket snowmobile products. The company supplies dealers and individuals with parts to modify snowmobiles and UTVs to be lighter, faster or unique.
“The valley is only going to grow,” Hillam said, explaining his reasons for building in St. Anthony. “The college (Brigham Young University-Idaho) is close for interns and technology,” he said. The location is close to the sand dunes and the price was right, he said.
Near the railroad tracks and Trost Feed and Seed on the south side of U.S. Highway 20, Matthew Blanchard is building a commercial woodworking shop valued at $415,000.
A few blocks west of the shop, Gary Paynter completed an expansion of his auto body repair shop, a project valued at $150,000.
More centrally located, Grand Peaks is building a $2 million project to expand medical services. That project involved demolition of an old house and construction of a two-story building on the property, which also includes medical, dental, behavior health facilities.
On the north side of town, Homestead Assisted Living is building 11 independent living cottages and a clubhouse north of the existing facility on the north end of Bridge Street. The project is valued at $1.76 million.
“There’s a need there,” Homestead owner David Thueson said. “We love the people of St. Anthony. They are so good to work with. We wanted to invest in St. Anthony.” The units should be finished in May, he said.
Two blocks to the east, Broulim’s grocery is nearly finished with a $55,000 addition to add a pharmacy, a project that’s been highly visible as the store is the only grocery market in town.
At a combined value of nearly $1.7 million, three four-plexes and two townhouse complexes are being built throughout town.
In the works for 2020 is a proposed $7 million expansion of the existing St. Anthony Work Camp. The City Planning and Zoning Commission met Nov. 20 and voted to recommend the zone change to allow an addition to the work camp. The City Council will hear that recommendation and vote in December.
And Randy Daw has navigated city red tape for his repurposing a vacant school and related property. He hopes to remodel the school into apartments and build a mobile home park.
“I think we are in a good spot,” Powell said, looking at the past year and the future.