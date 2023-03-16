stpaddys downtown

Attendees at a past "St. Paddy's Day on Park" event pose for a photo. The event returns this year after a three-year hiatus.

 Downtown Development Corporation

Downtown Idaho Falls is starting to look like the the end of the rainbow as the highly anticipated "St. Paddy's Day on Park" makes its return to the city after a three-year hiatus, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Idaho Falls' Downtown Development Corporation is hosting the event which is sponsored by Visit Idaho and Yellowstone Teton Territory.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.