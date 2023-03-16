Downtown Idaho Falls is starting to look like the the end of the rainbow as the highly anticipated "St. Paddy's Day on Park" makes its return to the city after a three-year hiatus, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho Falls' Downtown Development Corporation is hosting the event which is sponsored by Visit Idaho and Yellowstone Teton Territory.
The Downtown Development Corporation aims to advance the historical downtown Idaho Falls area and ensure it remains the regional center for commerce, culture and leisure activities for residents and visitors.
The celebration will take place outdoors on Saturday, so dress accordingly, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 300 block of Park Avenue.
"Leprechauns and guests alike will enjoy local craft beers, fresh Guinness on tap, domestic brews, wine, sodas and water from Watkins Distributing and TEC Distributing LLC Idaho," a Downtown Development Corporation news release said.
Those leading the event will also be handing out "leprechaun SWAG" to the first 100 people in attendance. Food will be available from Pickett Boy's BBQ and The Popcorn People.
There also will be a stage on the street with live music from The Opskamatrists, a ska, reggae and punk band from eastern Idaho from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and SCRATCH will close the event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Weare thrilled to bring 'St. Paddy’s Day' on Park back to Downtown Idaho Falls,” said Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, in the release. “Not only does this event showcase the local award-winning breweries we have here in our region with their craft brews along with domestic beers and wine, but provides a fun and safe environment for families and patrons to celebrate St Patrick’s Day very festively."
Downtown Development Corporationofficials said all ages are welcome at the family-friendly gathering, and while they didn't specify if anyone would be pinched at the event, green attire is encouraged.
"We are hopeful folks from around the east Idaho region seek Idaho Falls out for their Leprechaun fun this weekend," the release said.
