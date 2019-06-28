First Street will be closed from St. Clair Road to Chatham Drive starting July 8 to finish a water line construction project.
All local residents and businesses will have access during the construction, barring unforeseen conditions. Construction is expected to be done around Sept. 1. The project extends from Lomax Street to the Idaho Canal and includes replacing the water line, storm drain improvements and road reconstruction.
Detours will be put in place and drivers should plan alternate routes. A temporary water supply will be put in place to avoid disruptions in service.
Contact HK Contractors at 208-523-6600 with any questions or concerns.