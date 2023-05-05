filler

The Targhee Women’s Club has approximately 60 members and has awarded grants to Island Park EMS to buy equipment for water rescues, to support the Island Park charter school — the only school in Island Park — as well as donated to various nonprofits but it doesn’t have anywhere for the active philanthropists to convene regularly.

Michelle Staker is a 10-year resident of Island Park and was the club’s president from 2021-22 and is now the program director for the organization and now mostly works on arranging sponsored speakers. She says the Island Park community has needed a meeting place for decades.


