The Targhee Women’s Club has approximately 60 members and has awarded grants to Island Park EMS to buy equipment for water rescues, to support the Island Park charter school — the only school in Island Park — as well as donated to various nonprofits but it doesn’t have anywhere for the active philanthropists to convene regularly.
Michelle Staker is a 10-year resident of Island Park and was the club’s president from 2021-22 and is now the program director for the organization and now mostly works on arranging sponsored speakers. She says the Island Park community has needed a meeting place for decades.
On May 16, Island Park voters will get the chance to cast their votes on whether or not they agree with Staker about the community needing a multipurpose meeting spot.
“TWC and other groups need a place to meet,” Staker said.
“The center could also support all groups who need to gather in a desirable location. It will have a functional kitchen, so gatherings could be catered by our local restaurants and caterers. It could be a senior center for teaching and activities. The possibilities are endless. There is absolutely no place currently to fulfill these needs,” she said.
It’s been a surprising fight to get the initiative onto the ballot with pushback that includes signs that say “Vote no on any new tax” signs.
The Island Park Community Auditorium Committee is the formal body behind the moving the longtime discussion about a community center closer to reality. Last fall it collected the necessary signatures to get Idaho Code 67-4907 PAR 8 on the ballot for Precinct 01 residents in Island Park. The measure needs a 50.01 percent majority to pass.
The organization of the Island Park Community Auditorium District is being proposed pursuant to Idaho Code Section 67-4901.
Funds from the Auditorium District will be used to develop, build, and “operate a community multi-purpose gathering facility for meetings, fundraisers, conference rooms, stage, kitchen facilities, restrooms, travel and tourism center, senior center, space for a food pantry, related offices and open space for the ongoing operations of the facilities” according to the petition and the Auditorium District’s website, destinationislandparkidaho.com.
Potential additional uses of the space include space for the Chamber of Commerce, the Historical Society, federal, state, county and city informational meetings, emergency shelter (fire, flood, and weather) as well as youth programs and other community events.
According to the petition, the estimated cost to build the community center, including land acquisition cost (if necessary), is $3,000,000 with an estimated annual budget for facility operations is $300,000.
The petition also states that the maximum tax rate that the elected Board of Directors of the district shall be authorized to impose shall be a five percent (5%) lodging tax on all qualifying nightly lodging facilities that rent rooms/facilities for 30 days or less that are physically located within the district.
Committee member Steven Emery and developer of the Island Park Elk Run subdivision said, “We have a basic chicken and egg problem until this is approved. The board is not the district, the Community Auditorium district is not an official entity, and it can’t contract the committee. So, what we have now is an informal committee that has formed to collect signatures and get this on the ballot.”
In March, the signatures were reviewed by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. who declared them legal and approved them to be set on the May 16 ballot.
Other Idaho communities have created auditorium districts with similar funding plans. They include the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Pocatello/Chubbuck Auditorium District and the Greater Boise Auditorium District.
Many Idaho cities charge a similar type of lodging tax for visitors staying less than 30 days. Area cities charging these taxes include Driggs, Hailey, Irwin, Ketchum, Lava Hot Springs, Mackay, Salmon, Stanley, Victor and Swan Valley.
The Island Park community is unique said Emery because most of the places where visitors stay are not located in the actual city of Island Park, so a city lodging tax is not an option.
Staker said there are many groups in the same position as Targhee Women’s Club with nowhere to book their meetings.
“Last year the Marriott provided the conference center for us but declined to do it again this year, raising the rate to an unsustainable level. The restaurants cater to tourists and so do not like to accommodate our large group at lunchtime. We can meet in the EMS building, but it is a dreary, commercial, poorly lighted facility,” she said.
