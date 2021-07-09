For eastern Idahoans vacationing in the Sawtooths this year, the Stanley Museum is offering a bit of intellectual stimulus and fun with a Friday evening lecture series that will feature one Idaho Falls outdoor expert.
A product of the Sawtooth Interpretive Historical Association, the Sawtooth Forum & Lecture Series starts at 5 p.m. July 9 and will be held each Friday evening through August.
“We’ve been hosting it for 14 years,” said Lin Gray, executive director of the association. “It happens outside on the lawn at the Stanley Museum. We try to bring in a variety of speakers on a variety of topics. Things that are specific to the area but maybe their research wasn’t necessarily done here.”
Some of the topics this summer include, climate change in the Middle Fork, stories of miners and prospectors, meteors and their impact on our planet, hummingbirds, and pikas.
The final forum will be presented by Kris Millgate on her “Ocean to Idaho” project where she followed the migration of salmon from the Pacific Ocean to their spawning grounds in central Idaho.
“We're very excited to host Kris this season as well,” Gray said. “She'll be with us on the 27th of August. The 28th of August is our Sawtooth Salmon Festival which happens yearly. We put on that event in partnership with Idaho Rivers United."
“Some of the (forums) that I’m excited about is the women guide forum,” Gray said. “There are some local women guides who are going to talk about their experience in a couple weeks. That's called The Guiding Life: Perspectives from Idaho Women Guides.”
Gray said the forums generally attract 80 to 100 people. Many are locals or “summer locals” but “we try to get the word out so that anyone in the area can come and join us.”
“Last year we spread folks out across the lawn and had social distancing happening,” she said. “We're going to be setting up a tent because of the heat. We'll also have some options for people that are still adverse to crowds.”
For more information on the lecture series and the Sawtooth Interpretive Historical Association, go online to discoversawtooth.org/forum-lecture.