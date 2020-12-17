If you’re headed up to Harriman State Park or Massacre Rocks State Park, be advised that getting in now costs $2 dollars more.
Starting last week, Idaho Parks and Recreation increased the motor vehicle entrance fee from $5 to $7. It was the first increase in more than 20 years, according to a state news release.
Parks and Recreation also has adopted a new fee structure to simplify campground fees. The number of campsite fee options has been reduced to three: basic, electric and full hook-up. Fees for campsites have been increased from 8% to 16% per site.
“It should also be noted that the new fees are now tax inclusive and more transparent to the customer,” Parks and Recreation said.
“With our improved fee structure, users will know exactly what they are paying for at their sites. And additional revenue from the fee increases will be used to improve and maintain campsites, ensuring users have great outdoor experiences for generations to come,” said Susan Buxton, Parks and Recreation interim director.
The increased fees are now reflected when making online reservations as well as on self-pay envelopes at state parks.
“Out-of-state residents will continue to pay an additional fee of $3 per night for campsites, $5 per night for camper cabins and yurts, and 10% per night for houses, cottages, deluxe cabins, and group camps,” Parks and Recreation said.
Idaho State Passport stickers purchased with annual motor vehicle registrations are still valid at $10 per sticker. The stickers waive motor vehicle entrance fees to all state parks.
Harriman State Park also charges “winter access fees” in addition to vehicle entry fees when the snow is deep enough to groom. The winter access fees are charged to trail users to pay for grooming.