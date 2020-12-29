With a bit of a pandemic twist, Idaho Parks and Recreation is going virtual for its 2021 “First Day Hike Event.”
Every Jan. 1, Parks and Recreation wants folks to get outside and hike, ski or snowshoe. Typically, to encourage participation, rangers-led hikes are offered across the state.
State parks are given the option of going virtual or offering ranger-led outings.
“Usually we’ll do several guided hikes in parks across the state, this year we’re going to try to do self-guided hikes not only at state parks but pretty much anywhere,” said Chelsea Chambers, Parks and Recreation information specialist. “If you want to go take a walk in your neighborhood, we’re counting it. We're just encouraging people to get out. It's so we don’t have big crowds of people gathering at some of our more popular parks.”
Harriman State Park in the Island Park area is bucking the virtual trend and offering a “First Year Hike: Sunset Edition” which is a ranger-guided, 3-mile hike around the Meadow Loop at 4:30 p.m. The outing is for cross-country skiers and snowshoers. Because it’s in the evening, participants should bring a headlamp.
“We were given the option to do a ranger-led outing or go virtual,” a park spokesman said. “We will be doing a ranger-led hike.”
Castle Rocks State Park near Almo is offering a morning and afternoon hike on Friday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Group sizes are limited to eight people plus one ranger. Sign up in advance by calling 208-824-5901. Snowshoes are available for rent from the park.
Idaho Parks and Recreation has created a digital online page for participants to log the number of miles they hiked, walked or jogged on their own from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3. Go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/virtual-first-day-hike to participate.
“With cooler weather, it’s easy to forego that daily walk or weekend hike,” said Brian Beckley, Parks and Recreation board chairman in a news release. “But it’s important to stay active and spend time outdoors. With extended days, this year’s virtual hike makes the event even more accessible for all: hike, walk, or jog anywhere, anytime.”
Participants recorded 580 miles hiked in Idaho on Jan. 1, 2020 and nearly 177,000 miles nationwide. Parks and Recreation has set a goal of 1,000 miles this coming weekend.
“Your Idaho state parks have hundreds of miles of trails to explore. From sandy dunes to snow-capped mountains, there is a trail for every recreational interest,” said Susan Buxton, Parks and Recreation interim director.
The Harriman State Park outing this Friday is free with a paid entry to the park. The park does not rent skis. For more information about this outing, call 208-558-7368 or go to First Year Hike: Sunset Edition on Facebook.