The cost of visiting Idaho state parks has increased for the coming season, as well as some fees associated with camping.
The entrance fee for motor vehicles will increase from $5 to $7 per vehicle for all state parks. An additional fee for a third vehicle associated with a campsite will cost $8, state parks said in a news release.
Parking a vehicle overnight not associated with a campsite between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. will now cost $20.
A surcharge for failure to pay required fees will increase from $10 to $20.
“These fee changes will affect all Idaho parks,” state parks said, including the popular parks located in the northern part of the state.
Idaho residents are still able to purchase a $10 Parks Passport that allows unlimited entrance into state parks.
Visitors 62 and older can receive 50% off camping fees at certain Idaho state parks Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays. In eastern Idaho, the discount applies to the Bear Lake, Lake Walcott and Massacre Rocks state parks.
“Fees collected by Idaho State Parks and Recreation go directly back into the operation and maintenance of parks and recreation programs,” according to the State Parks and Recreation website.
For more information on state park camping fees and discounts, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/activities/camping-tents/discounts-fees.