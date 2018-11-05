Idaho State Police will not release the name of the trooper involved in Friday’s fatal shooting anytime soon, Spokesman Tim Marsano said.
“I don’t anticipate we’re going to release his name before the investigation is complete,” Marsano said.
The trooper has been placed on paid leave while the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, investigates the death of 35-year-old Jesse Jesus Quinton.
According to an Idaho State Police news release, the trooper was attempting to arrest Quinton during a traffic stop near the intersection of Northgate Mile and Lomax Street at about 11:42 p.m.
The release states Quinton fled on foot, followed by the trooper. The two got into a physical confrontation that ended with the trooper shooting Quinton. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Marsano said the trooper was not injured during the confrontation. He did not say what happened during the physical confrontation, and that details are still being determined by investigators.
Idaho State Police District 6 Spokesman Chris Weadick said he is meeting with a state police captain about releasing more information later in the week. Weadick said the name of the trooper would eventually be released, but was concerned about online harassment of the trooper from the public.
Quinton’s criminal history in Idaho was limited to two misdemeanor charges in 2008 for reckless driving and driving without privileges, the latter of which was dismissed. He was not sentenced until 2014.
Quinton worked as a seasonal wildland firefighter with Dust Busters Plus, a private firefighting agency. Chris Snortland, Operations Manager for Dust Busters, said Quinton had been a Squad Boss with the company since 2011. Snortland had worked with him for several years.
“I was deeply saddened to hear of his passing,” Snortland said via email. “My thoughts go out to his family and friends.”