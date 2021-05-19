It turns out that the popularity of boating took a huge uptick during the pandemic year of 2020.
That being the case, boaters might expect some extra company on popular eastern Idaho lakes and reservoirs, such as Palisades, Island Park, Henrys Lake and Ririe Reservoir.
The Water Sports Foundation, funded by the U.S. Coast Guard, reports that 415,000 first-time boat owners came on board in 2020.
“This Memorial Day … there will likely be more first-time boat owners on the water than any other year in history,” said Marilyn DeMartini, of the foundation. The group issued its report in advance of National Safe Boating Week, starting this Saturday.
In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation also wants to remind boat operators to play it safe.
“National Safe Boating Week kicks off this coming weekend and we want to take this opportunity to promote safe boating in Idaho. We would like to remind boat operators to check their boats to make sure all safety equipment is on board and in working condition,” says David Dahms, Idaho Parks and Recreation boating program manager. “And remember, the number one thing boaters can do to save lives is to wear a life jacket.”
Coast Guard statistics show that drowning is the cause of death in four of five boating accidents in 2019, and 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. In Idaho, life jackets are required for all people 14 years and younger on boats 19 feet or smaller.
Besides life jackets, boaters are reminded to mind their wake, not mix drinking and boating, operate at a safe speed, and use proper seats in boats.
“All boat operators are encouraged to take a boating safety class to become more familiar with Idaho boating laws,” Parks and Recreation said in a news release. An online boating class is available at www.boatidaho.gov
If you’re going to the Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Park, boats and all water craft must be inspected for invasive species and receive a “passed” sticker. Inspection stations are posted at entrances to the parks.