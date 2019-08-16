The Idaho Transportation Department has partnered with law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to get drunk drivers off the roads.
Law enforcement officers are conducting additional patrols to reduce drunk driving through Sept. 4.
The effort comes as Labor Day approaches, marking the end of the summer driving season known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said. This term refers to the time between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day when there is a spike in traffic fatalities across the country.
“Drunk driving is a very dangerous behavior and there is no excuse for it,” ITD Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in the release. “We lose too many of our friends and neighbors to these drunk driving crashes.”
According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,874 people were killed in drunk driving crashes across the country in 2017. That year, 80 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in Idaho — 28 of those deaths happened during the summer.
“People want to get out and enjoy those last days of summer. Whatever your plans are for the end of summer, please plan to have a sober ride,” Tomlinson said in the release.