Idaho National Laboratory is expanding its series of summer cyber camps to the state level, allowing more than 150 junior high and high school students from across the state to participate at their local university or community college.
INL is partnering with the college institutions across the state to offer Cybercore summer camps to give both an introductory and advanced level experience for students interested in computer programming and cyber security.
Eleanor Taylor, Cybercore program manager, said the program has grown from a smaller, regional partnership with College of Eastern Idaho when the program first started in 2017, and interest for the camp is now statewide.
“That’s exactly what our goal is with the Cybercore summer camp,” Taylor said. “We want to inspire these students. We want to ignite their curiosity and get them excited about all the different facets of cybersecurity.”
This year is the first time the camps will be offered simultaneously at four different locations in Idaho, which include the campuses of CEI, College of Southern Idaho, Boise State University and Lewis-Clark State College.
"It’s a great opportunity for us to host (the camps) here,” said Frankie Adams, CEI computer technology and STEM program manager. “It just gets (the students) excited about being at a college.”
CEI has the most students participating in the camps with 47, who will be taught by Michael Haney, an assistant professor of computer science for the University of Idaho and a cybersecurity researcher at INL.
Students will experience interactive demonstrations, lectures and facility tours during the camps. Camps are supported by technical cybersecurity experts and college interns from INL and the camps offer many different activities for students, such as cybersecurity "capture the flag."
The registration deadline for the camps has already passed. Taylor said the camps have a limited supply of Raspberry Pi computers largely due to supply chain issues. Raspberry Pis are small single-board computers developed to be used in basic computer science programs.
Adams said CEI already had a waiting list for the camps in late April and the college had to open up more spots for students and get creative with ordering Raspberry Pis.
“Dr. Haney refused to turn down anybody so we offered additional spots to accommodate them,” Adams said.
Taylor said each college had more students interested than they had originally anticipated. The introductory camp runs from July 18 to July 22 and the advanced camp is scheduled for Aug. 1 through Aug. 5. Each camp at CEI had a $125 registration fee but prices differed across the colleges.