Labor Day crowds at the 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair were much lighter due to steady rain showers, but those who did attend came prepared and the weather outlook for the remainder of the fair looks much brighter.
Left: The arena in front of the grandstand at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds was drenched Monday, forcing the cancellation of pari-mutuel horse racing and the day’s action from the national Indian relay racing championships.
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM
Lines for the carnival rides were light Monday afternoon because of steady rainfall, but they went on nonetheless.
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@POSTREGISTER.COM
A young rider had fun despite being the only one on the kids’ four-wheelers Monday at the 2023 Eastern Idaho State Fair.
At least one thing is certain when it comes to putting on the Eastern Idaho State Fair every year — weather conditions cannot be controlled.
Still, if anything else is certain about the fair, it’s the fact that the show will go on regardless of the weather.
Labor Day at the fair is typically a shoulder-to-shoulder affair as far as crowd size, and attendance is usually at its peak for the holiday. On Monday, the fairgrounds in Blackfoot still had its share of hardy souls braving a steady rainfall. Still, as one young girl remarked as she was walking through the fairgrounds as the rainfall became harder, “All I want is shelter.”
The crowd wasn’t shoulder-to-shoulder, but those who did make it to the fair came prepared with rain gear, hoodies, and umbrellas. Fair food was still selling with people finding shelter wherever possible to enjoy their goodies. Some attractions were affected Sunday and Monday. Carnival rides were shut down for the night Sunday but picked up a bit on Monday for those braving the rain.
A drenched track in front of the grandstand forced the cancellation of pari-mutuel horse races Monday along with having national Indian relay championship races called off due to safety concerns, but grounds crews were busy getting the arena ready in time for the first of three nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo Monday night. Draft horse hitch intermediate classes were cancelled Monday morning.
The Indian relay races are expected to continue Thursday, with pari-mutuel racing resuming with a full day of events Friday and Saturday.
Blackfoot was under a flash flood watch for a big part of the weekend, but the weather is expected to improve markedly as the week goes on which should bring attendance up to its usual levels or higher. The National Weather Service is predicting sunny skies with a high near 75 Tuesday, sunny with a high near 81 Wednesday, sunny with a high near 79 Thursday, and sunny with a high near 81 both Friday and Saturday to close out the 2023 fair.
Those are ideal conditions compared to last year’s fair when the main weather story during the event came from brutally hot temperatures throughout the fair.
