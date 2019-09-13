The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is sounding the alarm of an extra-poor steelhead return to the Clearwater River.
Steelhead fish returning to the Clearwater River this fall are not keeping up with the original forecast of a weak return.
Fisheries staff monitoring steelhead returns over Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River estimate only 372 steelhead bound for the Clearwater hatchery have passed through the dam. Biologists determine a fish’s destination based on tiny electronic tags embedded in the fish.
“On average, about 35 percent of the hatchery steelhead returning to the Clearwater River would have passed Bonneville Dam by Sept. 12,” said Roger Phillips, Fish and Game information supervisor in a news release. “Fisheries staff are now forecasting the total number of Clearwater-bound hatchery steelhead at Bonneville Dam could be as low as 1,050 fish, which is less than the broodstock needs for the Clearwater’s hatcheries.”
Last month, Fish and Game forecast the fall steelhead returns to be the lowest in eight years. The commission reduced the statewide bag limit to allow hatcheries to meet broodstock needs for the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon rivers. The season was set on the Clearwater River to 1 per day, 3 in possession.
“The dip in the steelhead forecast is exclusive to the Clearwater, and the projected returns of hatchery steelhead returning to the Snake and Salmon rivers remain the same,” Phillips said in the news release.
Fish and Game staff are monitoring the returns and may propose further changes to the commission to ratchet down the Clearwater River steelhead season.