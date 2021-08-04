CHUBBUCK — Tara Allred practices the motion of walking while she sits in her wheelchair, and she's been doing regular exercises to strengthen her ankle and leg muscles.
COVID-19 has taken so much from the 45-year-old Chubbuck woman that she sometimes allows herself to indulge in a long cry. But she tries to keep her focus primarily on the occasional moments of triumph.
For example, she relearned to swallow while still in her hospital bed. And about three weeks ago, the work her physical and occupational therapists put in to get her back on her feet finally bore fruit. She rose and stood in place for four full minutes, until her knees began to buckle. Then with the help of her therapist, she also shuffled across her living room for the first time since she got sick.
"I have to mentally think about it. You probably don't even think about the act of walking," Allred said. "... Three weeks ago, I took my first steps. When I left the hospital, I couldn't move my legs at all."
Allred hopes others who are undergoing health challenges — especially with COVID-19 — will be inspired by her successes and will be reminded that they're not alone. As for the more depressing details of her story that sometimes cause her to weep, she hopes they'll motivate COVID-19 skeptics to finally take the disease seriously and get vaccinated.
"Ultimately, I want people to know COVID is real and it makes some people deathly sick," Allred said. "... Even at my job I had a gentleman saying, 'It's just a hoax. The government is trying to scare us.' No it's not. It's a deadly disease that's plaguing us right now."
Allred was born with a heart murmur and was diagnosed last winter with hyperthyroidism, but she never thought of herself as being in a high-risk category for COVID-19. Nonetheless, Allred took the recommended precautions to stay safe amid the pandemic, such as wearing face masks in public and using sanitizer. She also planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it became available to her age group, though she's now prevented from taking it due to her COVID-related health problems.
Until March, Allred worked at Fairfield Inn & Suites by Mariott, located in Pocatello at 205 Via Venitio Drive. She initially thought she'd pulled a muscle while doing laundry at work when she felt tightness in her chest, but her discomfort grew worse despite the muscle relaxers the doctor prescribed.
During her next visit, her doctor gave her a COVID test, which came back positive, and sent her to Portneuf Medical Center for an MRI, which confirmed the coronavirus had caused fluid to build up surrounding her heart. In the fluid, doctors later confirmed the presence of a staph infection that's difficult to treat due to its resistance to some antibiotics, known as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.
The emergency room doctor scheduled an appointment for Allred and allowed her to go home. Her husband rushed her back to the ER that weekend, however, when her chest pain worsened and her heart rate elevated into the 200s. Doctors drew off some of the fluid surrounding her heart, and she returned home again after eight days at PMC.
She collapsed inside of her home. Allred is convinced she entered the afterlife for a moment — she recalls seeing her grandmothers, the baby she miscarried during her 20s and her former pets — before her 18-year-old son brought her back by performing chest compressions. She was flown to a Utah hospital, where doctors removed more fluid from surrounding her heart.
Several days later, she awoke to discover that she couldn't move her legs. The culprit was a rare disorder caused by the body's immune system attacking its own nerves, called Guillain-Barre syndrome. In addition to being confined to a wheelchair, she must now wear an adult diaper due to the disorder.
"I am a 45-year-old woman and I'm sitting in my own filth but I don't even know it," Allred said. "I just have to have those good cries so I can get it out so I can move forward."
Three weeks ago, she also had her thyroid removed. Around that same time she started taking her first steps.
"The triumph of me walking across my living room ... I was elated," she said.
Allred can't be certain what the future holds regarding her health. She doubts she'll ever be physically able to work in the hotel industry again, but she hopes she'll eventually rejoin the workforce in some other capacity.
She has a disability claim pending, and an account to help her family with medical bills has been created at Idaho Central Credit Union, under Tara's Charitable Account.
"I haven’t worked since March. I haven’t been able to pay any of my bills," she said.
Her husband, Ryan Allred, recently had back surgery, and it's difficult for him to help move his wife. Considering what he and his wife have sacrificed, he considers it reasonable to expect others to do their part to control COVID-19 and get the vaccine.
He said he sleeps with one eye open to tend to her needs, and the remarkable resolve with which his wife has faced her challenges makes him proud to be her caregiver.
"We're making some progress and that's so important. We were jumping for joy when she walked across the living room with a little help," Ryan Allred said. "... I love her so much and she's the strongest person I've ever met in my entire life, but we're going through this together.
"I realize she's got a very large cross to bear."