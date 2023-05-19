Steve Carr 2

Steve Carr speaks about living a life of giving after receiving the Idaho Community Foundation's "Friend of the Foundation" award on Wednesday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

The Idaho Community Foundation honored Steve Carr for a career of giving in a “Celebration of Philanthropy” on Wednesday at the Museum of Idaho.

Carr received the “Friend of the Foundation” award from the foundation’s incoming chairman, Doug Oppenheimer, and former chairwoman Candi Allphin.


