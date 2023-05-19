The Idaho Community Foundation honored Steve Carr for a career of giving in a “Celebration of Philanthropy” on Wednesday at the Museum of Idaho.
Carr received the “Friend of the Foundation” award from the foundation’s incoming chairman, Doug Oppenheimer, and former chairwoman Candi Allphin.
“Steve is truly a servant leader — a wonderful husband, an amazing dad, and incredible grandfather, an incredible athlete and world-class golfer,” Oppenheimer said. “His wife Cindy is here, who is actually nicer and cooler than Steve. Steve is one of those special individuals who truly gets immense joy by doing so much for so many people.”
Carr's record of service is extensive. He’s served as a board member for the Development Workshop, board member for International Refugees of Washington, D.C., Andrus Center board of governors, past-chairman of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, past-chairman of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, past-chairman of the Museum of Idaho, past-chairman of the Idaho Community Foundation, founding chairman of the Alturas Institute, board member of the Nature Conservancy’s Idaho chapter, American Red Cross local chapter board member, American Red Cross regional chairman, National Board of Governors International Services Committee in Washington, D.C., and vice-chairman of the International Board of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, Switzerland.
“We so much admire what Steve does for our community. A lot of it is behind the scenes. A lot of people don’t know how much he really gives, and not only with his wallet but with his time, energy and his care,” said Jeff Newgard, the Bank of Idaho’s chairman, president and CEO. “It’s to the least of those that he really cares for behind the scenes. It’s an example for us all to strive for and strive to achieve. Giving to the community is kind of our duty as citizens and human beings. I think he’s an excellent example for us to emulate.”
Carr reflected on his time as a young, 28-year-old attorney in Idaho Falls.
“During that time, Cindy will attest to this, I lay awake nights because I worried about having the ability to provide for my family, the most important job (I had),” Carr said.
A friend invited him to visit as a guest at the local board meeting of the American Red Cross. He initially declined, but later accepted the offer to attend the one-hour meeting with a free lunch.
“So goes the story of my life. That was my introduction, at what I think of now as a very tender age, to the world of charities and nonprofit organizations working in my community — doing these amazing things every day, quietly most of the time — taking care of the most needy and the most vulnerable,” Carr said. “What I didn’t know was that was the best, by far, career choice I ever made, both tangentially and intangentially.”
Carr hopes to inspire a rising generation of new business leaders to give back to their community.
He and his wife wrote a $100,000 check Wednesday to start a Giving Circle in eastern Idaho for young professionals to get involved with the Idaho Community Foundation and choose how to give back to their communities.
Carr would like to see young professionals be involved and make a difference in the nonprofit sector.
“Wherever I go in Idaho, I have the distinct pleasure of meeting with the same exact group of people. I affectionately call them the caretakers of our community,” said Steve Burns, president of the Idaho Community Foundation. “They’re the people on the boards, they’re on the panels, they’re the volunteers, they’re volunteering at the high school or the food pantry, when you show up at the basketball game at 10 p.m. at night they’re the ones pushing the bleachers in at the end of the night. They’re the glue that hold our communities together. … Steve Carr is the very definition of what a caretaker of the community is. We are honored that you picked us as one of the ways that you give.”
The Idaho Community Foundation provides an effective way for interested individuals to give back to their communities.
“We have hundreds of funds set up with people across the state with people who are passionate about caring for their communities. … People instead of going and setting up their own private foundations, which is a lot of work and a lot of money, they can send up their fund with us,” Burns said. “All of those fund holders who we work with, those funds are supporting their passions. For some people it’s education, for some people it’s healthcare, for some people it’s the arts.”
The foundation has given away $165 million in its 35 years, including $25 million in eastern Idaho.
In 2022, the foundation made more than 1,800 grants totaling $12.3 million across Idaho. Eastern Idaho nonprofits and organizations received $1.4 million last year, including more than $276,000 in Bonneville County.
The Idaho Falls Arts Council, Idaho Falls Symphony, Community Food Basket, Museum of Idaho, Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park and Habitat for Humanity are some of the local nonprofits who receive grants from the Idaho Community Foundation.
