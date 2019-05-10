Gov. Brad Little has chosen a new judge for the Seventh Judicial District.
Magistrate Judge Steven Boyce will replace Gregory Moeller, who was appointed as an Idaho Supreme Court Justice in December.
“I am extremely honored to have been selected by Governor Little for this position,” Boyce said in a news release. “I look forward to serving this great region of Idaho and will strive to live up to the expectations placed on me through this appointment.”
Boyce received a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1992. He graduated from University of Idaho College of Law in 1995.
Boyce worked for former District Judge James Herndon as a clerk when he left law school. He moved to the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office starting in 1996, then left in 2003 to work as a private attorney. He was appointed a magistrate judge in Bonneville County in 2017.
Assistant Trial Court Administrator Jenny Shults said Boyce is still determining when he will make the transition from magistrate to district judge.