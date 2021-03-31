Idahoans will have another month to enroll in subsidized health insurance on the state marketplace.
State insurance regulators have extended special rules to allow open enrollment for Your Health Idaho, the state's insurance exchange market, until April 30. Idaho's extension was originally set to last until March 31.
The Biden Administration recently extended open enrollment for the federal insurance exchange until Aug. 15. Idaho has its own exchange.
Under a sweeping new federal relief package passed in early March, Congress made tax credits both bigger for some policyholders and let people with higher earnings access health insurance subsidies.
The Idaho Department of Insurance said in a news release that people already on exchange plans will automatically be told if their rates are being changed. Changes take effect April 1, according to Your Health Idaho.
If you enroll in a plan in April, it'll become effective May 1.
To apply for new plans, visit yourhealthidaho.org. Call 855-944-3246 with questions.
Typically, state and federal markets let most people sign up for policies during an enrollment period that lasts a few weeks each year. Outside of that period, only people who have substantial life changes, such as having a child or losing insurance, can get exchange plans.
“We believe Idahoans are better off when they have access to coverage,” state insurance department Director Dean L. Cameron said in a news release. “However, we also believe that a broad, long lasting, extension can lead to higher premiums for all. We want to offer opportunities, while protecting those who purchased coverage during the traditional open enrollment.”