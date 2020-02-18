The Idaho Falls Police Department is taking slow but steady steps forward with the new police station.
RFQs, or requests for qualifications, have been sent out to architects. Once the police department has received those architectural applications, they will put together a committee to start the process of interviewing and selecting an architect. Jessica Clements, public information officer for the police department, said that selection will likely happen in the next month.
Once an architect has been selected, the police department will present the architectural quote to City Council. From there, the City Council will need to figure out funding for the police station.
“People might be frustrated because it doesn’t look like much is happening on the property. But the RFQs have been sent out, so those things are happening, and they’re exciting steps. They just aren’t the most visible steps,” Clements said.
Clements said she expects to have a better idea on a timeline for the police station this summer.
“There's just not enough information available right now to say when the building will be done. We'd love for this to have been done yesterday. It's been demonstrated that the need is there, but it’s important that we not rush this and do it right,” Clements said.
On Jan. 1, the city attained ownership of the property. However, they made the decision to give the property’s former owner, the Idaho Livestock Auction, an extension to stay on the property as they sort through their items on the property.
Luke Davis, the Idaho Falls deputy brand inspector, will look after the building once Livestock Auction has moved out. Prior to the sale, he rented an office on the upstairs floor of the stockyards. A member of the Idaho State Police, Davis’ role involves inspecting cattle brands to ensure all sales are legal. Davis will continue to retain his office at the stockyards building.
“It’s probably in their best interest to have someone in the building. Empty buildings attract vandals,” noted Sharee Palmer, manager of the Livestock Auction offices.
As per their agreement, the Livestock Auction retained any material on the property. They have slowly been selling everything off, either through their Facebook page or simply word of mouth.
"We’ve sold all the lumber and salvaged out the building,” Palmer said.
Many items, such as the arena signs and seats were bought by people who wanted a nostalgic piece of the auction.
As for the large amount of lumber from the stockyard fencing itself, it was all bought by Tyler Jenkins, owner of Idaho Reclaimed Lumber in Pocatello. His company takes vintage lumber and re-purposes it to create furniture, cabins, home siding, floors, and other wood products.
“It’s a green product. Old lumber used to just go to a landfill or get burned,” Jenkins said.
He is currently in the process of taking nails out of the stockyard lumber, cleaning and shipping it.
“We’re hauling it all over the country now to be milled into siding packages and other things,” Jenkins said.