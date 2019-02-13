Today's snowstorm has brought low visibility and slick roads across much of eastern Idaho.
Here are current road closures as of 11:15 a.m. as reported by the Idaho Transportation Department:
• U.S. Highway 20: Road closed, drifting snow, reduced visibility. Between Spruce Street (Ashton) and Targee Pass (3 miles east of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced.
• Idaho Highway 21: Road closed, drifting snow. Between Granite Creek Road and Banks Lowman Road (7 to 31 miles north of the Idaho City area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Avalanche danger between Grandjean Road and Banner Creek Summit (35 miles south of the Stanley area). The road is closed. There is danger of an avalanche.
• Idaho Highway 32: Road closed, drifting snow, blowing snow, reduced visibility between the start of ID 32 (near Tetonia) and Idaho Highway 47 (near Ashton). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Expect blowing snow. Visibility is reduced.
• Idaho Highway 87: Road closed, drifting snow, reduced visibility between U.S. 20 and Reynolds Pass (3 miles north of the Island Park area). The road is closed. Look out for drifting snow on the roadway. Visibility is reduced from mile post 0-9 from the U.S. 20 junction to the Montana state line.
Check for current conditions at 511.idaho.gov.