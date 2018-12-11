The Idaho Falls area should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning.
It is expected to start snowing between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and to taper off around 10 or 11 a.m., said Greg Kaiser, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The storm is coming from the west and is expected to hit the Twin Falls and Burley areas before reaching eastern Idaho.
While 1 to 3 inches is expected in the Snake River plain, Kaiser said mountainous areas could get 4 to 8 inches of snow. He also said there could be wind gusts of more than 30 mph, leading to blowing snow.