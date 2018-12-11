NWS forecast

Hazardous travel anticipated by Wednesday morning across southeast Idaho resulting from a band of snow along a cold front. This band is forecast to track through our area overnight, from northwest to southeast, impacting the Central Mountains this evening and overnight and progress across the interstate corridor/Snake River Plain in the predawn hours. Snow, areas of heavy snow and blowing snow will impact I-15, I-86 and I-84 through the early morning hours before the band passes east and into Wyoming/Utah. Expect reduced visibility due to these conditions and areas slick/snowy road conditions. Improving weather conditions are expected the remainder of the day.

The Idaho Falls area should expect 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday morning.

It is expected to start snowing between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. and to taper off around 10 or 11 a.m., said Greg Kaiser, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The storm is coming from the west and is expected to hit the Twin Falls and Burley areas before reaching eastern Idaho. 

While 1 to 3 inches is expected in the Snake River plain, Kaiser said mountainous areas could get 4 to 8 inches of snow. He also said there could be wind gusts of more than 30 mph, leading to blowing snow.

