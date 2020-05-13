Many of eastern Idaho’s outfitters and guides are in survival mode.
They are tightening budget belts and cutting back staff.
The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the accompanied state-imposed restrictions has brought several fly shops, river float companies and guides a boatload of uncertainty. A recent industry survey by the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association found that 71% of the business could only survive for another six months to a year if the COVID-19 crisis continues for an extended period of time.
“We are shaking in our boots trying to figure out what’s going to happen to our industry this summer,” said Justin Hayes, the general manager of the Lodge at Palisades Creek in Swan Valley. “It hasn’t been good so far.”
The current situation has a variety of challenges working against the industry.
The main challenge is that the industry relies on out of state visitors to fish the famous Henry’s Fork or South Fork of the Snake River or float the Salmon River. These visitors from other states are nervous about traveling and even if they did travel to Idaho, they aren’t allowed to buy a nonresident fishing license unless they booked their trip before April 4. Outfitters, guides and lodges have been dealing with cancellations and rescheduling nervous clients to later dates. The Outfitters and Guides Association survey found that 42% of businesses showed bookings were down 62% to 100%.
“It’s really beating us up pretty good,” said Todd Lanning, assistant manager at Henry’s Fork Anglers in Island Park. “We’re losing a lot of trips. The biggest thing we got going on right now is we have one of the biggest hatches that everyone from all over the country comes to fish, and we can’t sell out of state fishing licenses. We’re a week and a half away from salmon flies, and we can’t sell any out of state fishing licenses.”
Island Park guides and fly shops are among the first in the state to get busy as the hatches come off early on the famed Henry’s Fork River in April and May. Customers come into fly shops, buy a license and all the gear they need for a day of fishing. Some even schedule a guide to take them to the hot spots. Without the ability to sell a nonresident license, out of state customers aren’t coming.
“Henry’s Fork is the bulls eye river in our area to fish right now,” Hayes said. “But they can’t operate right now. It’s got to be killing them. The salmon fly hatch is about to come off and they can’t take nonresidents out, that’s just going to annihilate them.”
Gov. Brad Little’s office said restrictions on hunting and fishing licenses are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Easing restrictions too soon runs the risk of flooding our border communities and rural areas with more people – parts of our state where the health care system might not have the capacity to handle a widespread outbreak,” said Marissa Morrison Hyer, press secretary to the governor.
Hyer said the issue is being discussed with Fish and Game, but no decision has been made yet.
“Outfitters and guides have been heavily involved in the discussions around COVID-19,” Hyer said. “The Outfitters and Guides Association is participating in the Rebound Idaho committee work, and many outfitting companies are eligible for and likely will receive the small business grants made available by Governor Little.”
Other businesses that offer lodging in addition to fly shops and guide services are faring slightly better. Clients tend to book lodging farther in advance and beat the April 4 deadline for nonresident licenses. But travel nerves are still taking a toll.
“We just lost two big groups for July, yesterday,” Hayes said this week. “We have to send $30,000 in deposits back to them. That hurts, but on the flip side, we took about $8,000 in reservations for August. It’s the uncertainty that’s got us all puckered up around here.”
Last month, Custer County commissioners made news by uninviting steelhead anglers from out of county hoping to avoid COVID-19 problems in their small towns. This month, the commissioners have changed their tune and are happy the Salmon-Challis National Forest plans on opening up campgrounds and offering float trip permits this coming weekend.
“It would have a more devastating effect on the economy for local businesses if the Forest Service doesn’t open up stuff at that point,” said Custer County commissioner Steve Smith. “The outfitters and other businesses have been hurt so bad. We’re hoping that things really roar to life.”
Smith said the economic slowdown is already being felt and counties across the state are being told to cut budgets by 5%.
Salmon Mayor Leo Marshall said the timing of the opening up the Salmon-Challis National Forest facilities this coming weekend is fortunate for river float companies. Now, companies hope out of state visitors will come.
Lanning said if Idaho Department of Fish and Game could allow the sale of nonresident fishing licenses at least by the end of the month, then perhaps their summer’s business could be salvaged.
“We’re cutting employees and tightening up our belts as best we can,” Lanning said. “At the end of the day, it’s definitely going to have some negative effects on these local businesses from here all the way to West Yellowstone (Mont.).”
Some outfitter services wonder why certain businesses are allowed to open, and they must stay closed.
“Out of state visitors can come, and they can hike and bike and float the river by themselves. They are able to start opening restaurants on the 15th. They are able to get their hair done. There are so many things that are opening, that we kind of wonder why the best social distancing – which is being out on a river – would not be included in that. I think there’s some frustration,” said Lonnie Allen, owner of Three Rivers Ranch in Warm River.