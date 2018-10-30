BLACKFOOT — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly threatening violence at Bingham Academy, police said.
Blackfoot police said the boy was charged with threatening violence upon school grounds and is being held at the 3B Detention Facility for juveniles in Bonneville County.
Police said the local charter school notified them at 7:50 a.m. that the student had threatened violence at the school on social media posts.
Fred Ball, director of the academy, said the student threatened in his post that harm would come to the school during the prior school day, and nothing out of the ordinary occurred. He said administrators learned about the post after the fact. He said police were waiting for the student before he arrived, and no classes were disrupted.
Ball said the school will wait until police finish their investigation before determining any possible disciplinary action against the student. The academy places an emphasis on curriculum in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.