Dozens of pieces of art from Idaho high school students are on display at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho alongside paintings by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson that have never been shown publicly before.
The display is the local event for the Congressional Art Competition, the annual contest held by all 435 members of the House of Representatives. One piece from a high schooler in each district will be selected by their congressman to hang in Washington, D.C., in the tunnel connecting the House to the Capitol Building for the next year.
This year there are 72 pieces submitted from a dozen high schools in the 2nd Congressional District on display beginning Saturday. Students used a range of styles for their art, with stained glass and photographs hanging alongside more traditional paintings and sketches.
“I look on Twitter at other districts in California that have students from private art high schools, and I think our drawings of a cowboy are better than any of that,” said Brennan Summers, spokesman for Simpson’s office in Idaho Falls.
The student pieces are up alongside four landscape paintings that were made by Simpson over the years. Simpson had started painting in the late 1970s, and while he still had studio space in Washington, D.C., and in Idaho, Summers said he was too busy to keep regularly making art.
His art had never been publicly displayed before because the majority of the paintings were made as gifts or, in one case, pulled from a trashcan by his wife Kathy Simpson.
“It requires a little bit of courage to put your neck on the line in public. That’s what we love about the congressman and what we see in the art by these kids,” Summers said.
The congressional contest takes up one wing of the museum’s annual ”Young at Art” exhibit that features hundreds of pieces created by children in kindergarten through ninth grade across the state. Museum business manager Jessica Livesay said that although the exhibit is only up for three weeks every year, it was possibly the most popular feature at the museum.
“You can see the progression of these students from elementary and junior high into high school,” Livesay said.
Many of the schools that participated had hosted lessons from the Art Museum through the ARTworks program because they didn’t have art programs of their own.
Simpson is coming to the Art Museum on March 18 for a gala segment of the Congressional Art Competition. The Young at Art exhibit runs until March 28, and the art will be returned to students beginning Apr. 10.