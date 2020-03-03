The Idaho Falls Mayor's Scholarship Fund announced this year's list of recipients, with more than $72,000 being divided among 75 local students.
The students selected for the awards come from 15 middle and high schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93. More than 170 students had submitted an essay from themselves and a trusted adult's letter of recommendation to share their need for the scholarships and goals for the future.
"What I saw over and over reading those essays was a feeling of hope," Mayor's Scholarship Fund board chairman Rick Dale said. "We read an awful lot about hard-knock struggles and broken families, but you always see the spark of wanting to do better."
Seniors received anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 to go towards attending higher education in Idaho, whether it be at a four-year college, trade school or other institution. College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University gave awards specifically for their incoming students through the Mayor's Fund for the third time this year, with nine receiving $1,000 for CEI and eight receiving $2,000 for ISU.
Younger students in eighth through 11th grade were eligible for the Promise Award Scholarship, which gave them $250. Fund Executive Director Leslie Pincock said the students could use the money to prepare themselves during high school or save it for college, but that the award was largely a show of support.
"The most fun part of this for me is that it's more than money. It's a recognition of their ability, a pat on the back or a kick in the pants to help them progress," Pincock said.
The Mayor's Scholarship Fund was created in 2006 by then-Mayor Jared Fuhriman. The fund now operates as a nonprofit separate from the city, with funding coming largely from company donations and the Idaho Falls Air Show. To date, the fund has provided more than $420,000 to hundreds of Bonneville County students.
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti will receive the selected students at the awards program on Apr. 1 at the Colonial Theater.