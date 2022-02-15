An overwhelming majority of students who responded to a recent survey sent across all public postsecondary institutions in Idaho reported zero or very few instances of being treated negatively because of their personal beliefs and viewpoints.
The Idaho State Board of Education conducted a survey in November to measure the overall climate of freedom of speech at public institutions, and address some claims made during the 2021 Idaho legislative session that conservative students at Idaho’s public postsecondary institutions are shamed, bullied and treated negatively. The board released the full survey results on Monday.
The survey found a supermajority of undergraduate and graduate students across all institutions and all levels reported positive experiences with being able to express their personal beliefs while feeling valued and treated with respect. “A significant minority” of students indicated they have had negative experiences.
“We wanted a frank assessment from students and we felt they would be more willing to participate in the survey if they were assured that their identity was protected,” Board President Kurt Liebich said in a Monday news release about the survey. “Overall, the results reflect well on our institutions, but there are some areas where we need to do more work in order to ensure our students feel comfortable enough to express their viewpoints, participate in class, and engage in various campus discussions with professors and peers.”
Students who identified their political beliefs as conservative were more likely to report feeling pressure to affirm beliefs they found offensive, feeling shame or bullying when expressing their viewpoints and feeling unsafe to express their opinions due to the fear of negative consequences.
About 15% of conservative students at four-year institutions who responded reported not feeling safe about expressing their personal beliefs, compared to 7% and 3% for moderate and liberal students, respectively.
The survey was made available to 54,933 degree-seeking students who were enrolled at an Idaho public postsecondary institution during the fall 2021 semester and who were 18 years of age or older. There were 8,548 students who responded, of which 8,485 answered at least one of the questions about student perspectives. That accounted for a 16% response rate among Idaho students.
The board notes that the survey cannot be used to reflect the consensus among the general student population because respondents at the different institutions do not necessarily reflect the underlying student population. The survey can only be used to reflect the perceptions of the students who chose to respond.
While the survey is not representative of the general student population, Liebich said in the release it will help the board and the institutions move forward to create a better environment for all students.
“The board and our institutions' presidents are committed to protecting and improving academic freedom and freedom of speech on our college and university campuses,” Liebich said in the release. “When I became board president last spring, I said we had to get beyond inflammatory social media posts and actually measure the climate around freedom of speech on our campuses. With this survey we now have something concrete to talk about.”
A majority of students across all institutions and all levels reported never or rarely feeling pressure to accept or affirm beliefs they found offensive.
Among the students who identified as right or right leaning at four-year institutions, 46% reported never or very rarely feeling pressured to accept or affirm beliefs they found offensive. About 15% of those students reported very frequently feeling pressured and 70% of conservative students never or rarely felt bullied or shamed when expressing their beliefs.
Three out of four students who identified as left or left leaning at four-year institutions reported never or very rarely feeling pressured to accept or affirm beliefs they found offensive. Two-thirds of students who identified as moderate with their political beliefs reported never or very rarely feeling pressured. More than 80% of both moderate and liberal students never or rarely felt shamed when expressing their beliefs.
More students at two-year institutions reported more positive experiences expressing their political beliefs than at four-year institutions, regardless of political identification.
Full survey results are available on the board's website: https://dashboard.boardofed.idaho.gov/StudentExperienceSurvey.html