When it comes to staying safe from violent crime and property crime, southeast Idaho has some of the best cities to live in, but also some of the most dangerous compared with the rest of the state, according to a new report.
SafeWise, a Salt Lake City-based company that tests and reviews home security and safety products, recently released its annual safety rankings of 26 cities across Idaho that meet a certain population threshold. In Idaho, four cities in the southeastern region — Rexburg, Rigby, Preston and Shelley — made the top 10. Four more in the region — Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls and Pocatello — were in the bottom 10.
According to its website, SafeWise is “a pioneer in unbiased home security reviews, comparisons and advice that empowers consumers to make wise decisions to protect their home.”
In compiling its lists, SafeWise looks at current FBI crime statistics (specifically violent and property crime numbers) and population data, and includes only those cities with populations above the median for each state. Comparisons between cities are made by calculating the rate of crime per 1,000 residents “to directly compare the likelihood of these crimes occurring in cities with vastly different populations.”
It also surveys thousands of people nationwide about their attitudes and perceptions around safety and crime.
The safest cities list excludes towns with populations below the statewide median, which “reduces the risk of outliers and lowers the likelihood of an extreme outlier skewing the data,” according to Rebecca Edwards, a security expert and safety and technology reporter for SafeWise.
Topping the Idaho list is Rexburg, a college town of about 30,000 residents that saw just 0.3 violent crimes and 3.4 property crimes per 1,000 residents in 2021. Rexburg was also the only city in Idaho to make SafeWise’s 100 Safest Cities in America list, coming in at No. 30 for 2021, and also placed fourth on the company’s Safest College Towns in America list.
Coming in at No. 3 is Rigby, a small town of around 4,500 people. Rigby’s rate of crime per 1,000 residents was 0.2 for violent crime and 9.2 for property crime. The town had just one violent crime, an aggravated assault,
Preston, with a population of about 5,600, is ranked sixth on the Idaho list. The agricultural community near the Utah border saw 0.7 violent crimes and 10.6 property crimes per 1,000 residents in 2021.
The other southeast Idaho town to crack the top 10 is Shelley. The Bingham County city located 10 miles south of Idaho Falls with a population of approximately 4,500 recorded 1.3 violent crimes and 11.9 property crimes to rank among the safest in the state. However, Shelley fell from No. 4 in the previous rankings due to a spike in violent crime.
The other Idaho cities in the top 10 include Hailey (No. 2), Middleton (No. 4), Buhl (No. 5), Fruitland (No. 7), Meridian (No. 8) and Moscow (No. 10).
Conversely, southeast Idaho is also home to some of the cities in the bottom 10 of the list. Chubbuck came in at No. 18 with 1.9 violent and 23.3 property crimes per 1,000, followed by Blackfoot (No. 21, 3.3 violent, 22.1 property), Idaho Falls (No. 22, 4.6 violent, 18.2 property) and Pocatello (No. 23, 3.6 violent, 21.5 property).
The Boise suburb of Garden City came in last (No. 26) with 7.0 violent and 19.9 property crimes per 1,000 people.
The statewide average for Idaho was 2.4 for violent crime (eighth lowest among all states surveyed) and 11.1 for property crime (third lowest). The national average was 4.0 for violent crime and 19.6 for property crime.
Of course the rankings are relative, and even the lowest-ranked cities in Idaho are roughly in line with the national average and have significantly lower crime rates than their counterparts in many other states. For example, Benton Township, the lowest ranked city in Michigan, came in at 24.5 violent and 44.3 property crimes per 1,000 residents.
To see which cities rounded out the rest of the Idaho rankings, visit https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-idaho/