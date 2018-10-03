In some parts of Idaho Falls, moving across the street could lead to major differences down the road in life.
Researchers and economists have long believed that your neighborhood can make a big difference on your economic track in life. A new free interactive map called the Opportunity Atlas helps show how much those differences can matter.
The Opportunity Atlas was created by the policy group Opportunity Insight, made up of researchers from Brown University and Harvard University, and the U.S. Census Bureau. The Atlas uses anonymous government data on more than 20 million children born around 1980 to estimate their eventual outcomes based on where they grew up, gathering data from throughout their life and down to the census tract level, the smallest division of the population used by the census.
The Atlas’ main focus is on the economic outcomes of the people they followed, such as household income and hourly wage rate. But the Atlas also includes the eventual impact on more tangential factors such as incarceration rates or the percentage of marriages.
The hope for Opportunity Insights’ officials was that the map could help create policies to help disenfranchised neighborhoods get more opportunities for change.
Those changes are already underway in some major cities. Seattle and Charlotte have both used data from the Opportunity Atlas to target economic programs at the areas that could best use them.
The main focus of the research papers and coverage around the Atlas has been on the major cities. But a research fellow at Opportunity Insight explained that the predictors should be just as accurate for any tract or city in the country with a decent population.
Here in Idaho Falls, the Atlas shows equally dramatic differences between the outcomes of different neighborhoods. On one stretch of Holmes Avenue, the eventual household income for residents is $8,000 higher per year on the east side of the street than on the west. For the low-income Hispanic residents in that area, the difference between the two sides of the street is closer to $16,000.
Similar differences can be found in the incarceration rate. While most tracts in the city have rates at or below the national average, four neighborhoods in the north end have at least 1 percent of the population in prison, which is slightly above the national average of .86 percent. The rate among Hispanic residents in one tract is more than 6 percent, or seven times the national average.
Residents don’t need to spend a long time in a new neighborhood for their outcomes to improve down the line. Opportunity Insight found that every year a child is exposed to a better neighborhood leads to predicted improvements.
Even with some of the large differences between neighborhoods, there are limited options for the city’s poor residents. Even the best tracts in Idaho Falls leave poor residents with individual and household incomes below the national average.
The findings about low-income residents match the trend shown by a United Way study that came out in August. Warren Maxfield, community impact project manager for the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, said the ALICE Project found that the number of struggling households in eastern Idaho has risen dramatically over the last few years. The local United Way is planning to host community conversations in Idaho Falls to help neighborhoods discuss solutions to these economic issues.
“We’re encouraging everyone to all come together, to come to the table and talk through what the challenges and the barriers are to economic mobility,” Maxfield said.
While the ALICE study matched some of the Opportunity Atlas findings, other activists are more skeptical of the specific Opportunity Atlas findings.
Clark Anderson is the president of Community Builders, which works on urban planning and community aid in the Rocky Mountains. He worried that while the larger trends found by the Atlas were accurate, the specifics of some neighborhoods may have become outdated since the children in the study lived there.
“These neighborhoods have already changed since then. I would be careful about using (the Atlas) to draw specific conclusions on the state of the neighborhoods today,” Anderson said.
The bigger picture drawn by the Atlas was a little rosier for Bonneville County as a whole. The outcomes in Bonneville County were above the national average for household income, college graduation rate and hourly wages. The county also had the highest estimated income for Asian residents in all of Idaho.