A 22-year-old man from Sugar City was killed in a Friday afternoon crash after his truck blew a tire and veered into an oncoming semi-tractor trailer.
Idaho State Police troopers are investigating the crash that occurred at 2:39 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 at mile marker 363, west of Swan Valley.
An Idaho State Police news release said the man was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 west on U.S. 26 when the tire blew.
A 51-year-old male from Fort Worth, Texas, was driving east in a 2020 Freightliner when the Ford crossed the center line and struck the semi. The Ford caught fire upon impact and the fire spread to nearby brush and ignited the contents inside the semi's trailer.
The driver of the Ford succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The names of those involved were not released.
The driver of the semi and a 33-year-old female passenger from Lingleville, Texas, were wearing seat belts, the release said. The woman was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Traffic on both lanes of U.S. 26 was blocked for approximately 90 minutes.
• Idaho State Police troopers also investigated a separate accident Friday afternoon on Interstate 15 south of Hamer, which resulted in a woman being taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.
The rollover accident occurred at 4:01 p.m., when a juvenile was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the right shoulder.
A 35-year-old female passenger injured in the rollover. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.