SUGAR CITY — A Sugar City mom of three recently received national fame for losing more than 100 pounds during the past 18 months.
Woman’s World magazine featured Melissa Voss on the cover of its Jan. 17 through Jan. 21 issue. It detailed the story of her exceptional 103-pound weight loss.
Magazine officials learned Voss’ story after reading her Instagram posting telling of her efforts. They contacted her in November, and the following month, Voss attended a photo shoot for the magazine.
Voss started her weight loss journey about 18 months ago when she grew increasingly concerned about her health and weight.
“My health was falling apart, and I worried I wouldn’t be around to raise my kids,” she told the magazine.
At 5-foot-4 and 249 pounds, Voss found herself tiring easily.
“My health was pretty bad. I was getting kind of scared,” she said. “I couldn’t move very well. I felt like an 80-year-old lady.”
Voss reported suffering from insulin resistance, sleep apnea, hypothyroid and a nervous system disorder called “dysautonomia.” Her weight loss apparently helped cure many of her health problems, she said.
“My sleep apnea is gone. My insulin resistance is gone. The other two are better controlled,” Voss said.
Voss started her weight loss program for moms via a trainer on Facebook.
“I got on there and did the challenge for five days and lost seven pounds,” she said.
Voss later signed up for the trainer’s 12-week program that involved exercise and dieting.
“They were mostly 45-minute all home workouts when I started,” she said. “I lost 42 pounds in those 12 weeks and lost over 40 inches.”
Voss said the weight loss wasn’t so much a result of dieting but rather a result of cutting out sweets. She also stopped drinking milk and switched to almond milk. Voss also worked out five times a week.
Last May, Voss started working out at Bodify where she lost another 43 pounds following eight months of continuous workouts.
“I took me 16 months to hit a 100-pound weight loss,” she said.
Voss reports that she spent years ignoring her weight.
“I quit working out and quit dieting because I was busy. I didn’t take care of myself because of it. After having three kids, it just all added up,” she said.
In 2017, when she started her weight loss program, Voss wore a size 22.
“I’m actually smaller now than I was in high school,” Voss said. “I now wear a size 6. In high school, I wore a size 9.”
Voss is thrilled beyond words that she lost the weight, and her husband is also quite pleased.
“He thinks it’s awesome. He’s pretty proud of me. He keeps thinking he wants to start working out,” she said.
Today, Voss relies on the internet-based Beach Body program to stay in shape. She also wants to help others who are trying to lose weight.
“I’ve started coaching for Beach Body and started coaching for them about a month ago. It gives me resources where I can actually help other people,” she said.
Voss says that weight loss starts at home.
“Weight loss comes from the kitchen — meaning you can lose weight by eating more healthy and finding the right nutrition program,” she said. “The right kind of exercise helps decide which kind of weight you lose. You can’t eat wrong and exercise and expect to lose weight.”
In the meantime, Voss is thrilled to receive such positive national feedback on her diet. Her kids each have a copy of the magazine.
“I might frame it and put it out for everybody to see,” she said.