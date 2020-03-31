The Palisades Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest announced it is taking applications to fill its Youth Conservation Corp crew this summer.
The jobs are intended to work from June to mid-August and pay $10 per hour for 17 and 18-year-olds.
“Crews will complete a variety of jobs ranging from trail maintenance and construction to noxious weed control,” the ranger district said in a news release.
Crew members will provide their own transportation to the Snake River Administrative site in Swan Valley and work 10-hour days Monday through Thursday. Transportation to various job sites will be provided by the Forest Service from Swan Valley.
Applications to apply for the program can be found online at tinyurl.com/pr-youth-jobs.
Applications are due by April 10. For more information, contact Colby Jacobson via email at Colby.jacobson@usda.gov or by calling 208-881-2686.