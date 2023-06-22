In the wake of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" live-action feature film, Fin Fun, an Idaho Falls-based company, is seeing a tsunami of sales for its mermaid tails.
“We’ve seen in some of our channels as much as a 50% increase,” said Eric Browning, Fin Fun’s CEO.
The film, starring Halle Bailey, was released May 26 and is pushing a worldwide wave of interest in mermaids.
Fin Fun has released five products inspired by "The Little Mermaid" — including a Fantasy Mermaid Tail, Seafoam Serenade Atlantis Mermaid Tail inspired by Ariel, and a Violet Ink Atlantis Mermaid Tail inspired by Ursula.
Additionally, Netflix released a four-episode “Merpeople” documentary on May 23. The series dives into the lives of professional mermaids and says that demand for mermaid products powers a half-billion dollar industry.
Fin Fun is a leader in that market, offering mermaid tails, monofins, shark fins, swimwear, mermaid blankets, toys and accessories through Amazon and at finfunmermaid.com. Its mermaid tails and shark fins are the number one ranked products in their categories on Amazon.
The company also has partnered with Walmart and Sam’s Club to sell its products.
A little over a decade ago that kind of success seemed unfathomable.
The company started from humble beginnings in St. Anthony.
The Browning family were serial entrepreneurs, having started close to 30 businesses before founding Fin Fun. Those ventures included selling furniture, flipping houses, running a reception center, building storage sheds and manufacturing chokecherry syrup.
But it was a granddaughter's persistence that pushed the family unknowingly into its biggest success. As a young girl Emily Browning was obsessed with mermaids — a fascination shared by many Little Mermaid fans today — and after seeing a friend with a homemade mermaid tail, begged her grandma Karen Browning to make her one.
At first Grandma Karen rebuffed the request, according to a documentary about the company. Emily asked again and Karen said no again. Finally, Emily asked a third time and Grandma Karen gave in.
“I grew up loving mermaids so much,” Emily said in the documentary. “In the past, I had mermaid tails my mom made for me out of fabric with a cardboard piece in the bottom.”
Once her grandma finally made the mermaid tail, Emily would scarcely take it off.
“I wore that thing out, like I would just wear it in the house all the time,” Emily said.
Soon, her friends and family members were asking for mermaid tails to swim in as well. The Brownings then realized they might be onto something.
According to the company’s website, in 2010, Grandma Karen launched her Sparkle mermaid tails on eBay in 2010, and the rest is history.
“When we got started way back in 2011 from my mom, it was interesting because it was huge,” Eric said. “It just took off. (In 2016) we were the No. 119 fastest-growing company (on the Inc. 5000) — 3000% growth over three years. Mermaids were big.”
Interest in Fin Fun's products took off. The Kardashians even held a swimming party in Fin Fun mermaid tails.
Today, the company has sold more than 2 million mermaid tails. It has 55 employees and multimillion dollars in annual sales, Eric said.
Using its e-commerce business model, the company sells internationally in more than 50 nations. The United States remains its biggest market, but sales are also concentrated in Europe, Canada and Australia.
“There are always kids, young girls especially … that love the mermaid culture,” Eric said. “There’s a massive culture that love to express themselves.”
In the Fin Fun documentary Eric mused about the company's future.
"… One thing I know for sure is that we as Fin Fun are gonna do all we can to help children to be able to continue to dream," he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.