A student colors a file folder game for the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center on Friday at Sunnyside Elementary School. Sunnyside sixth-graders colored more than 200 of these games, which are intended to help younger children with early education skills.
Students at Sunnyside Elementary School spent Friday helping the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center with a variety of projects to help families and other children in need.
The projects ranged from kindergarteners folding and packaging socks to first-, second- and fifth graders assembling hygiene kits to sixth-graders assembling file folder games.
“(My students) are thrilled. They are excited to be able to share,” said Melissa Hiltbrand, a sixth-grade teacher at Sunnyside. “Everything that we do has a focus on how do we become better people. How do we share? How do we make a positive impact both in our schools and in our community, so this is kind of a culminating event for them to really get a feeling that they are making a difference.”
The Humanitarian Center is a nonprofit which helps people get access to essential supplies. According to the organization's website, it produces more than 70 different items for newborns, bereavement and hygiene kits, quilts and lap and therapeutic blankets, medical dolls, toys and educational folder games.
Russell Nelson, a Sunnyside sixth-grade student, said the file folder games were a variety of printed game boards intended to help children learn early educational skills including counting numbers and matching shapes.
“It makes me feel good to know we’re helping a lot of people in our community,” Nelson said.
Each grade level was tasked with making more than 200 of the respective items they were assigned, said Sunnyside Counselor Shelby Whiting.
Third-grade students spent the day building rattles for the Humanitarian Center to be delivered to babies in the community. Third-grade teacher Amanda Sullivan said the students collected bottle caps and beads to create the part of a rattler that makes noise. The Humanitarian Center has the crotchet rattlers but are missing the internal parts to them.
“I love that (Whiting) comes in and creates these projects for our school because I feel like every kid needs that understanding of how to help their community,” Sullivan said. “The kids love it and I think it's great.”
Whiting said an additional benefit of these projects is that they tie into subjects the students are learning about. For example, the fifth-graders are learning about natural disasters, which makes it fitting for them to use their knowledge about what supplies someone may need during an emergency to make hygiene kits.