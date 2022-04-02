The three Republican candidates running for state superintendent of public instruction will be in Idaho Falls for a candidate forum on Wednesday.
The forum is hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the University Place Tingey auditorium on 1776 Science Center Dr. Admission is free but no meal will be provided by the City Club. Free parking is available on the north parking lot by the auditorium.
Incumbent Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, former Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield and former state Rep. Branden Durst will speak at the forum. One of the candidates will advance to the general election to represent the Republican party after the primary election on May 17.
Ybarra was first elected as superintendent in 2014 and is seeking her third term. She has an extensive career in education spanning more than two decades, having worked as a third-grade teacher and advancing to serve as a federal programs director, vice principal and principal in Idaho elementary and junior high schools.
Critchfield has held several local elected positions, including serving on the Cassia County School Board. She also has been involved in several state education task forces, including both Gov. Brad Little’s and former Gov. “Butch” Otter’s education task forces and Reopening Idaho Schools.
Durst is a newcomer to the education field but he is seeking an education specialist degree in executive educational leadership from Boise State University in May 2022. He served in both the Idaho House of Representatives and the Idaho State Senate as a Democrat.
Terry Gilbert, the Democrat candidate running for superintendent, is running unopposed in the primary.
The City Club forum is supported by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, a state-based program of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Forums are recorded and rebroadcast on KISU-FM 91.3.