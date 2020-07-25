The pandemic didn’t put a pause on regular health care needs.
Idaho is still in the midst of its 100 deadly days of car crashes. Fires, in the wild and in homes, are still sending people to hospitals. And outdoor excursions still go awry.
Those accidents — where surgery and care can’t be put off — always require care. Even during a surge of coronavirus cases, hospitals must balance those needs with non-emergent, medically necessary procedures that can be scheduled.
Those surgeries, sometimes called elective procedures, were once suspended in some Idaho hospitals during the first wave of coronavirus cases, but hospitals in eastern Idaho have been performing them with caution as of late.
Hospitals here still have enough staff, personal protective equipment and beds to perform elective procedures. But a looming possible surge of new COVID-19 cases and ensuing hospitalizations could force them to reduce or suspend them again, putting off care for people who need it and potentially re-entrenching people’s reluctance to seek preventive health care out of fear of contracting the coronavirus.
Rachel Gonzalez, CEO of Madison Memorial Hospital, is the chairwoman of the Idaho Hospital Association’s board. Across Idaho, Gonzalez said hospitals are scheduling elective procedures to preserve resources to handle a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Resources have become an acute concern in the Treasure Valley area, where hospital resources are becoming strained weeks into a rise in coronavirus cases.
Mostly, though, Gonzalez said, “we’re in a much better position in Idaho now."
How hospitals divvy up their resources for elective surgeries and other needs will differ, she said. Planning for this is based on lots of contingencies that complicate the picture: How many typical trauma cases come, how widespread the virus becomes and how many resources the hospitals have.
"These are not procedures that are optional," Gonzalez said. The only thing that is elective, or flexible, "is the timeline."
No hospital in eastern Idaho that the Post Register spoke with would say when their cutoff is for stopping elective surgeries entirely, but many acknowledged they could make the call if the pandemic worsens.
The health district recognizes that too. A plan adopted by Eastern Idaho Public Health district’s board of county representatives says the board should recommend that hospitals suspend scheduled non-emergent procedures when the region is at high risk for coronavirus, and 90% of all hospital beds in the area become occupied. The region is currently at the minimal risk level. Recently, larger hospitals here say they're seeing more and more COVID-19 patients.
Health care isn't 'in a silo'
When the health district’s board was meeting last week to mandate masks in Bonneville County, doctors at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center sounded an alarm. They said the hospital, a regional hub where many smaller hospitals nearby send trauma and burn cases and refer patients to certain specialties such as neurology, was routinely seeing almost all of its ICU beds occupied due to a busy trauma season.
The busy trauma season is an even more troubling trend during a pandemic. Each new patient gets screened before they come to the hospital, and each requires doctors to use up valuable resources. Resources and staff, while not strained now, could wear thin with the compounding health care needs demanding them. Lots of hospital resources are required to care for COVID-19 patients, as staff must be divided between wards with coronavirus patients separated fromareas of the hospital that treat non-COVID patients.
“We cannot look at trauma season in a silo. We cannot look at hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in a silo,” said Coleen Neimann, EIRMC’s spokeswoman. “For EIRMC, we have to look at the entire picture: trauma, burns, cardiac arrest, stroke, pediatric trauma, and COVID-19.”
Delaying so-called elective procedures can cause more health problems. Hospitals such as EIRMC, which share the brunt of trauma cases, have to carefully balance pushing the dates of those procedures back should more traumas and coronavirus patients use up their normal ICU beds. Eastern Idaho has only 44 staffed ICU beds between EIRMC, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Madison Memorial Hospital, according to health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor.
“We already have overflow ICU areas prepared, beds are in place, equipment is set up and ready for the next patient that may come in who exceeds our existing ICU bed capacity,” Niemann said.
Smaller hospitals have similar plans too. Teton Valley Health has a wing of its hospital set up to be a COVID ward, if cases increase.
Keith Gnagey, CEO of the rural critical access hospital with 13 beds, said that depending on his patient loads, "any of the beds can be anything."
PPE is in good supply at his hospital now. As of Tuesday, Gangey wasn't caring for any COVID-19 patients. He knows they could come. Experts say a wave of hospitalizations doesn't come for at least another week, maybe longer depending on when high-risk people become infected.
"If we're dealing with COVID (patients), we probably don't have the staff to deal with elective surgeries," Gnagey said. Suspending electives has to be done carefully, he said. "The non-emergent surgeries are still surgeries people need. We need to make sure we're not taking away care unless we have to. So, it's a decision that weights the safety of the patient, the needs of the patient, and the capabilities of the hospital."
Madison Memorial Hospital screens all patients who come in, but it doesn't have enough COVID-19 tests to make sure everyone that is treated there hasn't been exposed, said Doug McBride, hospital spokesman. Madison County's rate of coronavirus cases has remained low, for the most part. McBride doesn't think the hospital's risk for exposure from the community is high, but he said staff are still careful. If one staff member is exposed, "that can take down several other" staff with them, he said.
Bed capacity isn't a concern either, McBride said. The hospital is used to having only four ICU beds, meaning it ships some patients who require more intensive care to regional hospitals with more resources.
"Everybody is in high alert, meaning we are understanding that if we are in a crisis point and hit a certain trigger point, all of the staff are available for call in," he said.
Delaying care has big ramifications
If hospital concerns drove Eastern Idaho Public Health's board to put an area in a higher risk level, the entire region would likely be pushed there, instead of a single county, said Taylor, health district spokeswoman. For the region to move to moderate risk, 90% of ICU beds would need to be occupied. In recent weeks, ICU use here has risen, mostly sitting at around 70%. To reach high risk level, 90% of all hospital beds would need to be occupied. That percentage also has been rising lately.
If the region reached high risk level, it isn't clear if the measure to recommend hospitals suspend electives would be a legal mandate or a non-binding guideline. The board would need to vote on a mandate. Taylor said "What that (recommendation) looks like and how it will be implemented is not known at this time and will be determined if and when the time arises."
At that point, hospitals could still have capacity for a surge by turning parts of their facilities into COVID wards. Next, the region would enter a critical risk level that calls for a stay-home order, when more than 100% of hospital capacity is consistently used, and doctors are forced to ration resources between patients and decide who can get the care they need.
Even during the state's stay-home order during late March and April, cases in eastern Idaho didn't rise to levels in the Boise area or north Idaho. Federal guidance then recommended that hospitals stop performing non-emergent procedures, but said that decision should depend on the immediate necessity of a given procedure and the virus's prevalence in a community.
Some hospitals here, such as Bingham Memorial Hospital, continued with elective procedures, leaving the decision to patients and doctors. Carolyn Hansen, Bingham's chief nursing officer, said despite that, the hospital still saw a decrease in elective surgeries, a statewide trend that health care workers say is partially caused by people putting off care because they feared contracting COVID-19 in medical facilities.
Hansen said more people are getting those procedures now, but more people are also coming in to the emergency department with complications that became worse when they didn't see doctors for routine checkups. She said not getting regular medical care is especially harmful for people with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes. The concern is more than just elective procedures, she said. By stoking fear in people that sometimes leads them to put off preventive care, the pandemic threatens everyone.
"When someone puts that off, that has bigger ramifications than someone who has their whole knee replaced," Hansen said. People with chronic conditions, she said, "are the people that we worry more about putting off care, because it affects their entire life."