Michael Martinez was in the market for weight-loss surgery last year. He weighed more than 400 pounds and, as the owner of Bonneville County Choppers, he was self-employed and did not have medical insurance that would cover what would likely be called an elective surgery.
At the recommendation of some of his friends who had gotten work done internationally, Martinez began looking for options through Weight Loss Agents, a booking website for international surgeries. They connected him to Dr. Mario Almanza at Grand View Hospital in Tijuana, who offered to perform the surgery for $4,000. Getting the procedure anywhere in eastern Idaho would be closer to $20,000.
Martinez had the surgery on Nov. 29, but it brought on life-threatening complications. He became one of the hundreds of patients who were exposed to an outbreak of pseudomonas aeruginosa, a drug-resistant superbug that most often occurs in surgery patients, at Grand View Hospital and other Tijuana clinics.
Martinez is the first Idahoan to publicly claim that he was infected with the bacteria after getting surgery done in Mexico and share how the procedure which was supposed to save him thousands of dollars and hundreds of pounds ended up threatening his life.
“I’m down to 255 now but at what cost? I almost lost part of my stomach, I couldn’t work for months,” Martinez said.
More than 1.4 million Americans traveled to another country for medical reasons in 2017, with Mexico being one of the most common destinations for weight loss surgeries and dentistry. Dr. Grant Walker, a surgeon in Blackfoot and a friend of Martinez, said that many of the clinics currently operating just over the border are high-class operations.
“The Mexican government is really trying to make Baja California a medical tourism hub. They recognize the need because so many Americans are uninsured,” Walker said.
Martinez said he was the first of at least 10 patients who got surgery from Dr. Almanza that day in November. After the operation, he spent a few days in Arizona to recover before returning to Idaho.
It was 10 days before the side effects began. Pus and liquid oozed out of the scar on his chest. Eating more than a few bites of food at a time was challenging.
“It felt like somebody punched me in the stomach so hard I couldn’t bend over,” Martinez said.
Still unable to afford too many hospital tests, Martinez reached out to Walker for treatment. Walker began running blood tests for Martinez and within a few weeks had identified the pseudomonas infection that he had contracted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “patients with wounds from surgery or from burns are potentially at risk for serious, life-threatening (pseudomonas) infections.” More than 50,000 Americans contract pseudomonas at hospitals in the United States each year and hundreds are killed by the drug-resistant strains of the infection.
Walker agreed to continue monitoring Martinez’s health for virtually no cost, giving him antibiotics to fight the infection and running a series of blood tests and basic exams. He said that Martinez could not have afforded treatment at a hospital and thought he could treat the bacteria one day at a time unless something went drastically wrong with his stomach.
“If that would have burst inside him, he would’ve had two choices: he could die or get sent to the emergency room ASAP,” Walker said.
In late January, the CDC issued an outbreak notification for pseudomonas infections in Americans who had visited Tijuana hospitals for surgery between August 2018 and February 2019. Of the 20 infections identified by the CDC and World Health Organization by February, the majority had occurred at Grand View Hospital in patients referred there by Weight Loss Agents.
In July, a Utah resident died due to complications from the infection he received at the hospital. Five other patients in Utah reported that they heard about Dr. Almanza through Weight Loss Agents and came out of surgery with a pseudomonas infection.
In their efforts to contact patients, the CDC reached out to state health departments to get in touch with the potentially infected. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said they were told of nine patients who were at possible risk and sent them letters in March asking them to get in touch if they had signs of pseudomonas. None replied to the agency.
“That doesn’t mean that an infection didn’t happen, just that it was never reported to us,” spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said.
This outbreak was not the first time that Dr. Almanza has come under fire. A class-action lawsuit was filed against him in Arizona in March 2018 by a number of former patients who claimed that he had botched their surgeries over the years. Previous news investigations found at least four former patients of Almanza’s had died following their weight-loss surgeries.
Sheri Sullivan traveled from Helena, Mont., to Mexico in April 2013 to get weight loss surgery from Dr. Almanza.
“People are desperate. I saw other people who had come back from surgery and lost weight and thought this was my answer,” Sullivan said.
She said she immediately felt sick after the operation but was returned to the United States by the clinic. It turned out that an abscess had ruptured in her stomach during the surgery and she had to undergo dozens of additional procedures over the next two years to become stabilized.
The class-action lawsuit, which names dozens of health care officials in Mexico and American bookers who organized the surgeries, is currently before a Mexican federal judge.
As she heard about Martinez and other patients who became infected after traveling to Mexico, Sullivan believed the lack of warnings about Dr. Almanza was dangerous.
“This is sheer negligence. He needs to be stopped,” Sullivan she said.
Faced with a high cost for recovery surgeries in the United States, Martinez made an unusual decision: return to Grand View Hospital. As news of the infections began spreading, the hospital had contacted him and offered to provide him with free follow-up surgeries to cure the infection.
He returned to Tijuana in February and spent several weeks attached to IVs under the eye of a different doctor at the hospital. He also requested to have a previous testimonial pulled from the Weight Loss Agents website, which he blamed almost as much as Almanza for what happened to him.
“If they knew this was happening, they shouldn’t be sending people down there,” Martinez said.
In the months since his second visit to Mexico, Martinez has mostly returned to full health. He still doesn’t have much of an appetite, but the pain is completely gone, and he is able to work without any complications.
As of Friday afternoon, Weight Loss Agents still listed Dr. Almanza as the first name on its list of 13 doctors with a photo gallery of happy patients.