Idaho's percentage of religious adherents for all denominations per 1,000 residents was 52.7 in 2020, its highest in four decades of the U.S. Religion Census.

The state of Idaho bucked a national trend by increasing the number of religious adherents across all denominations in the 2020 U.S. Religion Census.

The statewide percentage of churchgoers has increased 4.2% since the start of the millennium at a time when the number of people nationwide identifying as Christian is declining.


