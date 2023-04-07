The state of Idaho bucked a national trend by increasing the number of religious adherents across all denominations in the 2020 U.S. Religion Census.
The statewide percentage of churchgoers has increased 4.2% since the start of the millennium at a time when the number of people nationwide identifying as Christian is declining.
Eastern Idaho counties are home to some of the nation's highest percentage populations of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members and the denomination continues to have the largest membership across the region. However some countywide surveys in the national decennial religion census, which started in 1952, showed declines.
The percentage of religious adherents in Bonneville County reached a 40-year low in 2020 according to the U.S. Religion Census, which was released last month.
The Association of Religious Data Archives, which published the census, describes the adherence rate as the number of adherents of a given group per 1,000 people in the general population.
Nationally, 48.6% of the total population in 2020 were adherents of a religion — down from 50.2% in 2010. Idaho's statewide percentage was 52.7% in 2020, which is up nearly 3% from its 1980 survey and is the state's highest percentage in the last 40 years. The state's lowest percentage of religious adherents surveyed in the time frame was 48.5% in 2000.
Idaho's percentage of religious adherents ranked 12th nationally. Utah, which had 76% of its residents listed as adherents, topped the list followed by Alabama (63.6), Louisiana (63.3) and Oklahoma (61.1). No other state recorded more than a 60% rate for religious adherents. New Hampshire (27.2%) was ranked 51st on the list, which also included the District of Columbia.
County-level surveys in eastern Idaho showed the region demonstrated much higher religiosity than that statewide average. Four eastern Idaho counties — Jefferson, Butte, Custer and Fremont — ranked in the state's top 10 for religious adherents while Bonneville County ranked 11th.
Franklin and Bear Lake counties on the Utah border had the state's highest percentage of religious adherents. However, the survey results for Madison County were incomplete. Madison was ranked No. 1 in 2010. The U.S. Religion Census' disclaimer notes some gaps in its ability to gather data on congregations and adherents for some congregations in 2020.
In 2021, a separate Census of American Religion from the Public Religion Research Institute found that in 2020 Madison County had the second-highest concentration of Latter-day Saints of anywhere in the country at 68%. That estimate is low when compared to past U.S. Religion Census surveys for the county.
Americans have been leaving Christianity in significant percentages for more than 30 years as “the number of U.S. adults who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular,’” is increasing, according to a September report from the Washington, D.C.-based Pew Research Center.
Some of eastern Idaho's countywide numbers from the U.S. Religion Census illustrated that trend.
While still comparatively high at 65.4%, the percentage of religious adherents in Bonneville County was its lowest dating back to 1980, according to the U.S. Religion Census. Despite that, Bonneville County had the highest percentage of adherents out of the state's five most-populous counties. Kootenai County was ranked 12th, one spot behind Bonneville, while Ada, Canyon and Twin Falls ranked 24, 27 and 23, respectively. There are 44 counties in Idaho.
Bonneville County's percentage of adherents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which the national decennial survey lists as "other," was at 53.8% in 2020, down from 57% a decade earlier.
Bonneville County's percentage of Catholic adherents, which had nearly doubled between 1980 and 2000, going from 6.2% to 11.4%, dropped to 5.2% in 2020, also a 40-year low.
Mainline Protestant congregations in Bonneville County saw the greatest decline percentage-wise over the 40-year time frame, sliding from a peak of 8.1% in 1980 to 1.3% in 2020.
The percentage of Evangelical Protestant adherents in Bonneville County slipped from its 40-year peak of 6.6% in 2010 to 4.8% in 2020, which is still higher than the 4.3% of Evangelical Protestant adherents in the county in 1980.
Neighboring Jefferson County bucked the trend with the percentage of LDS adherents listed at 81.7% in 2020, its highest percentage in the last four decades of the survey. A decade earlier the county's percentage of LDS adherents was 72.4, according to the census. The county's percentage of Catholic adherents, 5.2%, was also at its highest in 40 years. The denomination's previous high in Jefferson County over the last four decades was 1.1% in 1980.
Jefferson County's total number of religious adherents was 27,270 or 88.3% of its total 2020 population.
Fremont County saw a more than 4% decline in the percentage of LDS adherents between 2010 and 2020, dropping from 64.8% to 60.5%. The county's percentage of Catholic adherents reached a four-decade high of 12.8%; in 1980 that percentage was 1. The total number of religious adherents in Fremont County was 10,341 or 77.2% of the total population in 2020.
After decades of reporting the percentage of LDS adherents between 57.5% and 62.6%, Bingham County's survey revealed an 11% drop between 2010 and 2020, coming in at 48.4% in the most recent report.
The survey also reported Bingham County's percentage of Catholic adherents dropped from 4.4% in 2020 to 2% in 2020. The total number of religious adherents in the county was reported to be 25,977 or 54.1% of the total population in 2020.
Shoshone County in the panhandle had the lowest percentage of religious adherents at 17.7%, according to the 2020 census.
