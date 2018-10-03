Quick: Name one thing Benjamin Franklin was famous for?
Next up: In what war did General Dwight Eisenhower lead troops?
In what almost sounds like an episode of “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader,” a recent national survey found that only one in three Americans would pass a U.S. Citizenship Test.
That means two-thirds would flunk. You only need to get 60 percent of the multiple-choice questions correct to pass. The sample test consists of items taken from the U.S. Citizenship Test. The actual civics test is not a multiple choice test, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website said.
The survey results released Wednesday by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found most Americans would fail typical U.S. history and civics questions that appear on the test to become a citizen.
The survey, conducted by national research firm Lincoln Park Strategies, took a sample of 1,000 American citizens. They were asked questions off the citizenship test. The results show too many people spent their time snoozing or passing notes during civics class in school. More than half of respondents (60 percent) didn’t know which countries the United States fought in World War II. Despite the recent media spotlight on appointing a new Supreme Court Justice, 57 percent of those surveyed didn’t know how many justices sit on the nation’s highest court.
“With voters heading to the polls next month, an informed and engaged citizenry is essential,” Woodrow Wilson Foundation President Arthur Levine said. “Unfortunately this study found the average American to be woefully uninformed regarding America’s history and incapable of passing the U.S. Citizenship Test. It would be an error to view these findings as merely an embarrassment. Knowledge of the history of our country is fundamental to maintaining a democratic society, which is imperiled today.”
Here in Idaho, we’re doing something about the issue. Starting in the 2016-17 school year, graduating seniors were required to pass the U.S. Citizenship test.
“We have given the 100-question civics exam to every senior since it was mandated by the state,” said Idaho Falls High School history teacher John Bridges via email. “Off the top of my head (without researching it), I think we have had only a couple of students who failed it the first time.”
A few findings from the survey conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies:
• 72 percent of respondents either incorrectly identified or were unsure of which states were part of the 13 original states.
• 37 percent believed Benjamin Franklin invented the lightbulb.
• 24 percent knew the correct answer as to why the colonists fought the British.
• 2 percent said climate change was the cause of the Cold War.
One interesting finding from the survey was that age makes a difference.
“Surprisingly, the poll found stark gaps in knowledge depending on age,” the foundation report said. “Those 65 years and older scored the best, with 74 percent answering at least six in 10 questions correctly. For those under the age of 45, only 19 percent passed with the exam, with 81 percent scoring a 59 percent or lower.”
Apparently for some, when you don’t have access to your smartphone, you become a dummy.
So why are Americans as a whole struggling with these questions? Bridges has a theory:
“No. 1 is apathy and No. 2, we adults tend to forget stuff over time,” he said.
If you’d like to see all of the questions asked on the U.S. Citizenship Test, visit bit.ly/1kzMqe6.