Results from a new survey paint a picture of how local small businesses are weathering the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce asked its business-owning members a series of questions, and 160 small business owners responded.
When owners were asked how profits had been affected when comparing their 2019 sales to 2020 sales, 64% reported being negatively affected. A total of 23% said business was down between 0% to 20%. For 23%, business was down between 20% to 40%. Another 19% said business was down more than 40%.
Not all businesses reported being hurt by COVID-19. For 21% of owners, the pandemic has had no significant impact on their business.
Some have even seen increases from last year to this year; 14% of owners said business is “up significantly.”
Part of the survey’s intention was to understand whether small business owners are concerned about the potential of a lawsuit resulting from a customer or employee contracting COVID-19 at their workplace.
In that regard, 34% of owners said they were concerned and 66% said they were not concerned.
Yet those same business owners still wanted legal protections put in place to prevent such a potential lawsuit. The survey asked if the state Legislature should “pass a resolution providing liability protection to businesses who have followed guidelines set forth by state and local authorities regarding safe business practices during this pandemic.”
A 73% majority answered yes, while 27% said no.
Chip Schwarze, CEO of The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, has been spearheading the push for lawmakers to protect Idaho businesses from coronavirus-related liability. Last month, Schwarze, on behalf of the more than 600 chamber members, called on Gov. Brad Little to call a special session to enact legislation that will protect businesses from such lawsuits.
“Efforts are under way in Washington, D.C., to provide liability protection from lawsuits pending from COVID-19, but this is not likely to happen soon enough to protect business. Five states — Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Utah — have already passed legislation offering various levels of protection to businesses from COVID-19 litigation, with more states looking to follow suit. Idaho’s businesses deserve similar protections,” Chip Schwarze wrote in a letter to the Post Register.
Little has since called for a special session that is set to begin Monday. In a proclamation released Wednesday, Little announced coronavirus-related liability will be one of the issues the Legislature plans to address.
Another concern for small business owners is the potential for insurance rates to increase. A total of 56% of business owners said they are “concerned that the threat of lawsuits related to COVID-19 will negatively impact (their) insurance rates” and 44% said they are not concerned.
The survey also addressed the prevalence of mask wearing among customers.
On July 21, Eastern Idaho Public Health district’s Board of Health voted unanimously to make masks mandatory in public in Bonneville County. The survey sought to examine what impact the mandatory mask order has had on businesses.
Approximately 5% of owners reported business had increased because “customer(s) feel safe.” A total of 70% of owners reported their business has “remained the same” and the mandate has had “no impact” since it was put in place. Another 25% said business “has decreased as customers stay at home.”
The reason the majority of businesses have seen little impact from the mask mandate could be because some customers are disregarding it, according to survey results. The survey asked business owners to estimate what percent of their customers wear masks.
A total of 28% of business owners said 0% to 40% of their customers are wearing masks, 18% of owners said 41% to 60% of customers are wearing masks, 15% of owners said 61% to 80% of customers are wearing masks, and 30% of owners said more than 80% of customers are wearing masks. Another 8% responded “other” to the question.