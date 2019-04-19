If you play in the winter backcountry on Teton Pass, the Teton Backcountry Alliance wants your opinion on what to do about the crush of use in recent years. The group has an online survey to help figure it out.
This past winter season saw skier-caused avalanches covering the highway and disrupting commuter traffic between Driggs and Victor and Jackson, Wyo., and skiers and snowboarders ignoring posted signs and delaying avalanche mitigation work.
“This has been a long time coming, even though it was coming to a head this winter, these issues have been evolving for years with Teton Pass,” said Peggie dePasquale, a spokeswoman for the Teton Backcountry Alliance. “This winter, with the many close calls with avalanches on the road, we are being put into a position where it’s really time to start diving into what the solution is.”
Response to the survey, started this past week, has been strong.
“We almost have a thousand already. It’s unbelievable,” dePasquale said. “We’re thrilled.”
She said the survey will close on Monday.
After the survey gathers input from Teton Pass users, those ideas will be analyzed and compiled and presented to representatives of Wyoming Department of Transportation, the U.S. Forest Service and the Wyoming Highway Patrol and other involved agencies in a meeting Friday.
Strong hints from these agencies have been made in recent months that drastic measures may be needed if backcountry users don’t change their ways.
“The use on Teton Pass grows every single year and as people use this area and brag about their endeavors and their awesome lines, more and more people are encouraged to come and get in on the fun,” dePasquale said. “It is really getting to a tipping point where the area is not able to deal with the amount of people who are coming through and utilizing it and putting a lot of commuters at risk as they ski these lines over the road.”
DePasquale said another challenge to the situation is that people from other areas may have heard about the fun to be had on the pass, but are unaware of the local ethics or dangers of skiing the pass.
“Another big part of what Teton Backcountry Alliance is trying to do, not only trying to give a voice to the community around these issues that are facing Teton Pass, but also begin to create this network of education and information that can better inform users going forward,” she said.
To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/LHGR9FY. The survey can also be accessed from Teton Backcountry Alliance’s Facebook page.