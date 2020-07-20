Survivor of Friday's crash recovering at EIRMC

A Friday afternoon date turned tragic for four area teens after the car they were riding in crashed on U.S. Highway 20 south of St. Anthony.
As Mitchell Hansen, Natalia McCoy, Liam Buchanan and Lyndsie Young headed to Idaho Falls, the car lost control, rolled and threw all four children from the vehicle. One died at the scene while the other three were transported to area hospitals. Two of the youth died at hospitals.
Lyndsie Young, 17, a senior at Sugar-Salem High School this fall, survived the crash and is recovering at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lyndsie Young’s brother Rob Young, 35, said law enforcement doesn’t know what caused the crash.
“There was no other accident — nothing, no swerving. It came out of nowhere. We don’t know if it was mechanical failure. It could have been any of those things,” he said.
Rob Young is the oldest child of Melinda Young and the late Kurt Young.
Idaho State Police reported that the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 342.
“A 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara, occupied by four juveniles, was traveling westbound on U.S. 20. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled,” an Idaho State Police news release said.
Rob said that emergency responders found Lyndsie Young in the median where she was conscious. He was told she was screaming at her friends and telling them to get up.
“She was combative. She was trying to move. She’s not gotten up. Nobody knows anything. I highly doubt she’ll remember anything. She hasn’t told us anything. She hasn’t talked,” he said.
Rob Young reported that Lyndsie Young suffered several cuts on her scalp, profuse bleeding, a lacerated liver and a head injury.
“She’s in super, super critical condition,” he said.
Lyndsie Young and Buchanan were a couple as were Hansen and McCoy. Hansen is also a distant cousin of the Youngs, Rob Young said.
“They were going on a dinner date to Idaho Falls. Our brother, Brandon, is getting married next month. (The girls) were going to pick out dresses, is what I was told,” Rob said.
Shortly after the accident, Rob reported his mother was driving nearby and heard the sirens.
“She had a feeling — mother’s intuition — and headed that way. She got to the wreck and then turned around and went to Idaho Falls,” Rob Young said.
Since the accident, Melinda Young has spent all her time with Lyndsie Young, he said.
“She’s been there round the clock,” Rob Young said.
Devout members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rob Young says the family is leaning on their faith to guide them. Lyndsie Young received a Latter-day Saint blessing following the accident.
“We don’t know what to deal with yet. We don’t know if we’re dealing with a full recovery. We’re trying figure that out, and respect and comfort the rest of the family in coping with the loss of Mitchell, our cousin,” he said.
Sadly, this is not the first time that the Young family has experienced trauma and sorrow. Just before Christmas in 2015, the family’s home burned down. Everyone managed to get out of the house, but Kurt passed away following the fire.
“He made it out but died from smoke inhalation,” Rob Young said.
Lyndsie Young had a difficult time recovering from her father’s death, he said.
“She was a broken little girl, a broken little baby. She was 13 at Christmas, and the house burns down and your dad dies,” Rob Young said.
Rob Young believes that his father was at the accident scene watching over Lyndsie.
“We like to think our dad was out there helping her,” he said.
The baby of the family, Lyndsie Young also has a twin sister, Kaitlyn Young, who has been the only family member besides their mother, allowed to see Lyndsie Young.
“Kaitlyn was persuasive and convinced them she was Lyndsie’s twin. They let her in for a minute,” Rob Young said.
Since being hospitalized, Lyndsie Young has not regained consciousness, he said.
“We’ve seen signs of pain and discomfort as they’ve cleaned her and different things like that,” Rob said. “She has a fever – (her) body fixing itself – she’s on a cooling blanket.”
Over the weekend, Big J’s and Idaho Burger restaurants held fundraisers for the families. On Wednesday, Ashton Frost Top will donate 50% of the money earned to the victims’ families.
The Young family continues to pray that Lyndsie Young will recover.
“She’s banged up, but she’s alive. She is tough. We are optimistic if anything. It helps to be positive, that’s my thought. Time will tell. Lyndsie needs time to recover,” Rob said.