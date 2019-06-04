Eastern Idaho's Swap Meet and Car Show, a Father's Day weekend tradition, is approaching.
The 41st annual Swap Meet and Car Show, hosted by the eastern Idaho chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, begins next weekend.
Thousands of car enthusiasts from Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah are expected to attend, to buy parts for their classic cars and motorcycles and to sell their vehicles or just show them off.
"Anybody that's got a car that they really like, they can bring it and show it off," said Dawn Schwartzenberger, a member of the local Vintage Motor Car Club of America chapter and an organizer for the event.
"It's really a fun event," she said.
Schwartzenberger and her husband, Gary, will likely show off several of their classic cars. They have seven classic cars altogether, including a few Ford Model A's.
The swap meet will have food vendors and parts vendors, as well as booths where people can find automobile collectibles, such as classic license plates.
"You just find all kinds of stuff," Schwartzengerger said.
Proceeds from the event will fund two scholarships for students in automotive-related fields, one at the College of Eastern Idaho and at Idaho State University.
"We think it's important because we want kids to go into the field," Schwartzenberger said.
The Swap Meet and Car Show is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 15 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 16 at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena at Tautphaus Park, 390 Rogers St.
Parking is available throughout Tautphaus Park.
Admission is free.
Vendor spaces are $25 for one day (outdoor only) and $35 for both days (indoor and outdoor). Trailer spaces are $35 for one day and $50 for both days. Car-for-sale spaces are $35 for both days.
Cars that are being shown, and not sold, will be given a free space.
For information or reservations, contact Larry Christian by calling 208-680-5005 or emailing 905candlent@gmail.com.