Thomas Heuser, the music director of the Idaho Falls Symphony, has been discharged from the hospital following a stroke he suffered during a performance Saturday night.
The incident happened in the first few minutes of the symphony's opening concert of its 70th season. Idaho Falls Symphony Executive Director Alekzandria Peugh said that members of the symphony quickly noticed that Heuser seemed disoriented as he began conducting the concert and escorted him offstage and to the emergency room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Heuser spent two nights being treated at the hospital before receiving his discharge papers Monday afternoon.
"I am truly overwhelmed by the love and support of the Idaho Falls community," Heuser said via email on Monday. "The good news is that I have been cleared to keep working and conducting, so I expect to be back on the podium with the IF Symphony in just a few short weeks."
The Idaho Falls Symphony's next concert, a performance of Gustav Holst's "The Planets" with a multimedia presentation, is scheduled for Nov. 9.