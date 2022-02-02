The Idaho Falls Symphony will present its 17th Annual EIRMC Red Dress Concert, "Rhapsody in Blue," on Feb. 12.
Music Director Thomas Heuser will lead more than 50 symphony musicians and guest artist Roberto Plano in "an unforgettable evening of music," a symphony news release said. The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave.
Tickets are available now.
“We are thrilled to be back with live audiences and the music of George Gershwin is always an absolute joy," Heuser said in the release. “Rhapsody in Blue will be part of a fun and fancy concert that explores American music, ranging from symphony pops and bluegrass to the jazz of Duke Ellington. Get ready to be tapping your toes all evening long.”
Plano, an Italian-born pianist, returns to the Idaho Falls Symphony for his second solo engagement. Plano is professor of piano at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music and a past winner of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, the release said. "His multifaceted career includes recordings, recitals and concerts with some of the greatest orchestras and chamber musicians in the world," the release said.
February is American Heart Month, whose symbol of the Red Dress is designed to raise awareness about the importance of heart health, especially among women, the release said. The Red Dress Concert is a partnership between the Idaho Falls Symphony and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The symphony will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain physical distance.
Concert lengths may be shortened and intermissions curtailed. Livestreams are available.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of illness, awaiting test results for COVID-19, or who has had COVID in their household and is waiting for the five-day quarantine period to pass, is asked to stay home and join virtually through the live broadcast.
Attendees will be notified of any changes, postponements adjustments or cancelations.