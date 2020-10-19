Tammy Daybell’s family has announced the creation of a foundation of her honor.
The date of the announcement was significant: Monday was the one year anniversary of Tammy's Oct. 19, 2019, death. At the time, her husband Chad Daybell told the Fremont County coroner that she had died in her sleep. Law enforcement have since ruled her death "suspicious." Her body was exhumed in December for an autopsy.
“As family and friends of Tammy Douglas Daybell, we are pleased to announce a foundation has been established in her name to honor her legacy of service and love of literacy,” read a statement from Michael Douglas, the organization’s founder and Tammy’s brother.
According to the website, the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation’s mission is to “give children the opportunity to love the written word.” As part of the foundation’s launch, its founders are asking people to share photos of themselves with their favorite book with the hashtag #WeLoveBooks.
Tammy was a librarian for many years. At the time of her death, she was the school librarian at Central Elementary School in Sugar City. Last year, the school asked parents and students to donate books in her honor.
Chad Daybell and his second wife Lori Vallow are being investigated for the murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy regarding the death of Tammy Daybell, according to an April letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General's office said it cannot comment on Tammy Daybell's autopsy as it is part of an ongoing investigation.
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are currently being tried on charges relating to the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow's minor children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.
The nonprofit Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation cannot yet accept donations at this time. More details on how it plans to carry out its goal will be coming soon. Future announcements will be made at tammydaybellfoundation.com or its Facebook page “TDD_Foundation.”