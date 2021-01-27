BOISE — Following testimony from those impacted by wrongful convictions in Idaho, the Wrongful Conviction Act’s second pass through the Senate Judiciary and Rules committee resulted in a unanimous vote in favor of introducing the bill with do pass recommendations. The act would provide compensation for those who were wrongly convicted.
The first testimony came from Idaho Falls’ own Christopher Tapp, the inspiration for the bill. He spoke to the difficulties he faced upon his release from prison. Tapp served 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1998. Tapp was released from prison in 2017 following concerns that his confession had been coerced. In 2019, new DNA evidence matched Dodge’s neighbor Brian Leigh Dripps to the DNA found at the crime scene.
“Being in prison is as horrible as you can imagine, and being there when you are innocent is that much worse. I missed out on 20 years of my life. I wasn’t able to spend my father’s last years with him or go to his funeral when he passed. … I was released with no more than the clothes on my back, left completely relying on family and friends to help me while I tried to rebuild my life. Finding employment was challenging because even though DNA confirmed that I was innocent and the courts recognized this and vacated my conviction, I still had a felony conviction on my record that prevented me from getting most jobs. I lost 20 years of earnings for my future and was left labeled with a felony conviction making it harder to start making up for lost time,” Tapp told the committee.
A second testimony came from Charles Fain’s sister Terry Shumway. Fain was charged with the rape and murder of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson, who was killed in Canyon County in 1982. He was cleared in 2001 after 18 years on death row.
Shumway describes how Fain struggled in a world where he was “20 years behind” and where no one wanted to employ someone with a felony.
“He didn’t know about ATMs, debit cards or that seat belts were required. … He eventually found a job at a minimum wage job. He is still there today. It’s hard on his 73-year-old body. He has only the funds to be able to rent a room in shared housing. The room is about the same size as his cell, so nothing has changed there. He drives an old beater car. His Social Security is so meager, because of the years he missed all those years working, that he will probably have to work until he can’t do it anymore. And that’s why this compensation would be so important to him," Shumway said.
Almost a year ago Gov. Brad Little shocked lawmakers by vetoing a previous version of the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act. The 2020 bill passed the Senate unanimously and almost unanimously in the House, with only one representative voting against it. Bill sponsor Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said he worked with the governor’s office to create a version that Little would approve. Ricks also was the sponsor of the 2020 bill when he was in the House of Representatives.
Little found last year’s inclusion of non-monetary compensations problematic due to a lack of clarity on the funding source for this additional relief. The new bill does away with non-monetary compensations such as health insurance and mental health counseling. Instead, it has increased the amount of monetary compensation those wrongly accused would get. The new version will give claimants $62,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment, an additional $25,000 per year on parole and if a claimant was on death row then the annual amount is increased to $75,000 per year.