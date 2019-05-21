Eastern Idaho State Fair-goers will be invited to "Taste The Fun!" when the 2019 edition takes place Aug. 30 through Sept. 7 in Blackfoot.
The announcement of the theme along with the lineup of events and entertainment was made Tuesday afternoon during a media day event in Idaho Falls.
Grandstand stage shows this year will feature rising country music star Brett Young on Aug. 30, rock band The Offspring on Sept. 5, and popular comedian Gabriel Iglesias on Sept. 6.
Brandon Bird, Eastern Idaho State Fair general manager, was excited to announce the big acts.
"We listened to the people and we got some big names this year," Bird said. "Brett Young is one of the biggest country stars out there right now. The people said they wanted some rockers. I hope the grandstand can handle the party it's going to get with The Offspring. The last time Gabriel Iglesias was at the fair, it was a near-sellout."
Other big grandstand events will include bull riding championships Aug. 31, Western Tractor Pull Nationals Sept. 1, Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo Sept. 2-3, Motor City Madness Sept. 4, and the concluding event, the September Slam Demolition Derby, Sept. 7.
Tickets are available now at funatthefair.com.
Bird said "Taste The Fun!" captures the magic of the fair perfectly. Now in his 10th year as manager of the EISF, Bird said more than 250,000 people attended the fair last year, and $350,000 was raised for youth programs from the fair.
He expects bigger and better things this year.
Free stage shows will include Disc Connected K9's, Barnyard Adventures for Kids, Meet the Animals petting zoo, sword swallower Dan Meyer, comedic juggler Jared Sherlock, Marcus the Funny Man, and the band Foreign Figures.
"We always have lots of great entertainment, and this year is no exception," Bird said.